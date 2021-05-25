Combination of easily accessible tests can enable early, reliable diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease

Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have developed an algorithm that combines data from a simple blood test and brief memory tests, to predict with great accuracy who will develop Alzheimer's disease in the future. The findings are published in Nature Medicine.

Approximately 20-30% of patients with Alzheimer's disease are wrongly diagnosed within specialist healthcare, and diagnostic work-up is even more difficult in primary care. Accuracy can be significantly improved by measuring the proteins tau and beta-amyloid via a spinal fluid sample, or PET scan.

However, those methods are expensive and only available at a relatively few specialized memory clinics worldwide. Early and accurate diagnosis of AD is becoming even more important, as new drugs that slow down the progression of the disease will hopefully soon become available.

A research group led by Professor Oskar Hansson at Lund University have now shown that a combination of relatively easily accessible tests can be used for early and reliable diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. The study examined 340 patients with mild memory impairment in the Swedish BioFINDER Study, and the results were confirmed in a North American study of 543 people.

A combination of a simple blood test (measuring a variant of the tau protein and a risk gene for Alzheimer's) and three brief cognitive tests that only take 10 minutes to complete, predicted with over 90% certainty which patients would develop Alzheimer's dementia within four years. This simple prognostic algorithm was significantly more accurate than the clinical predictions by the dementia experts who examined the patients, but did not have access to expensive spinal fluid testing or PET scans, said Oskar Hansson.

Our algorithm is based on a blood analysis of phosphylated tau and a risk gene for Alzheimer's, combined with testing of memory and executive function. We have now developed a prototype online tool to estimate the individual risk of a person with mild memory complaints developing Alzheimer's dementia within four years."

Sebastian Palmqvist, Study First Author and Associate Professor, Lund University

Related Stories

One clear advantage of the algorithm is that it has been developed for use in clinics without access to advanced diagnostic instruments. In the future, the algorithm might therefore make a major difference in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's within primary healthcare.

"The algorithm has currently only been tested on patients who have been examined in memory clinics. Our hope is that it will also be validated for use in primary healthcare as well as in developing countries with limited resources", says Sebastian Palmqvist.

Simple diagnostic tools for Alzheimer's could also improve the development of drugs, as it is difficult to recruit the suitable study partcipants for drug trials in a time- and cost-effective manner.

"The algorithm will enable us to recruit people with Alzheimer's at an early stage, which is when new drugs have a better chance of slowing the course of the disease", concludes Professor Oskar Hansson.

Source:

Lund University

Journal reference:

Palmqvist, S., et al. (2021) Prediction of future Alzheimer’s disease dementia using plasma phospho-tau combined with other accessible measures. Nature Medicine. doi.org/10.1038/s41591-021-01348-z.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Saliva testing has high accuracy in detecting early cases of SARS-CoV-2
Resuming global childhood vaccination campaigns during the COVID-19 pandemic
BioEcho receives CE-IVD mark approval for SARS-CoV-2 RNA extraction kit
Researchers develop novel algorithm for the diagnostics of dementia
Nanotechnology and COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment
Evolutionary-spreading model predicts another devastating COVID-19 peak around July 2021
A magnetofluidic platform for SARS-CoV-2 variant and respiratory pathogen detection
How common are post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Pooling COVID-19 tests to detect future outbreaks