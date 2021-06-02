Smoking in early puberty in boys may affect the health of future generations, study shows

Smoking in early puberty in boys may have negative consequences for their future generations of offspring, a study from the University of Bergen (UiB) shows.

By continued analysis of data gathered in the large international RHINESSA, RHINE and ECRHS studies, researchers have found that the health of future generations depends on actions and decisions made by young people today. This is particularly relevant for boys in early puberty and mothers/grandmothers both pre-pregnancy and during pregnancy, the study shows.

The paper "Prenatal and prepubertal exposures to tobacco smoke in men may cause lower lung function in future offspring: a three-generation study using a causal modeling approach" was recently published in the European Respiratory Journal. The study highlights the importance of putting greater focus on smoking in young people (defined as before 15 years of age) to prevent potential damage on lung function in future generations. It also suggests including the use of moist oral tobacco (snus) and e-cigarette use.

Related Stories

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), roughly 6 million people die from tobacco-related ailments every day. The number is projected to rise over 8 million by 2030. The UiB-study underlines that the smokers not only jeopardize their own health, but also the health of their children and possibly their grandchildren.

Changes in the male germ cells

The study finds that both the pre-natal period and the pre-puberty period are times of high importance for the growing of cells, in particular germ cells. The researchers suggest that lifestyle and environmental factors impact respiratory health by epigenetic changes transmitted through male germ cells. Further, the study finds that lifestyle-related exposures during these periods influence the health of future generations.

In addition to reduced lung-function, the RHINESSA study finds that prepubertal smoking in boys can lead to obesity in their sons. However, interventions that aim to prevent smoking (nicotine use) in the most vulnerable time-windows, might have potential benefits for several generations.

Source:

The University of Bergen

Journal reference:

Accordini, S., et al. (2021) Prenatal and prepubertal exposures to tobacco smoke in men may cause lower lung function in future offspring: a three-generation study using a causal modelling approach. European Respiratory Journal. doi.org/10.1183/13993003.02791-2020.

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Smoking cessation therapy for hospitalized patients may help avoid many premature deaths
E-cigarette starter packs for smoking cessation to be given in hospitals
Scientists compare DNA damaging properties of chemicals from vape products and cigarettes
Smoking cessation drug shows potential to treat Parkinson's disease in females
Cigarette smoke toxicity impacts protective biofilm in the lungs, study finds
Primary care should adopt new approach to make meaningful gains in cardiovascular disease care
Supplement presents latest evidence on quitlines' effectiveness for smoking termination
Smoking cannabis alters key visual functions but many users lack awareness of it

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study examines smoking behavior after the implementation of California law