Secondary infections amplify the brain's immune response and affect memory in Alzheimer's disease

New research into Alzheimer's disease (AD) suggests that secondary infections and new inflammatory events amplify the brain's immune response and affect memory in mice and in humans - even when these secondary events occur outside the brain.

Scientists believe that key brain cells (astrocytes and microglia) are already in an active state due to inflammation caused by AD and this new research shows that secondary infections can then trigger an over-the-top response in those cells, which has knock-on effects on brain rhythms and on cognition.

In the study, just published in Alzheimer's & Dementia, the journal of the Alzheimer's Association, mice engineered to show features of AD were exposed to acute inflammatory events to observe the downstream effects on brain inflammation, neuronal network function and memory.

These mice showed new shifts in the output of astrocytes and microglia and displayed new cognitive impairment and disturbed 'brain rhythms' that did not occur in healthy, age-matched, mice. These new onset cognitive changes are similar to acute and distressing psychiatric disturbances like delirium, that frequently occur in elderly patients.

Although it is difficult to replicate these findings in patients, the study additionally showed that AD patients who died with acute systemic infection showed heighted brain levels of IL-1β - a pro-inflammatory molecule that was important in causing the heightened immune response and the new onset disruptions seen in the AD mice.

Colm Cunningham, Associate Professor in Trinity's School of Biochemistry and Immunology, and the Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute, led the research.