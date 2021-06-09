Researchers in Canada conduct a comparative study of household secondary attack rates connected with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

Scientists are considering a third surge in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) incidence owing to the emergence of highly transmissible severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants of concern (VOC). SARS-CoV-2 is the causal agent of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these VOCs have been reported to have a rate of transmission much higher than the infectivity of the ancestral strain that had emerged in Wuhan, China, in 2019.

Study: Comparative Household Secondary Attack Rates associated with B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P.1 SARS-CoV-2 Variants. Image Credit: Lightspring / Shutterstock
Study: Comparative Household Secondary Attack Rates associated with B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P.1 SARS-CoV-2 Variants. Image Credit: Lightspring / Shutterstock

Researchers have revealed that two spike protein mutations – N501Y and E484K – are responsible for the increased infectivity in the variants. For example, B.1.1.7 (or UK variant) emerged following the N501Y mutation, while P.1 and B.1.351 (the Brazilian and South African variant) resulted from mutations at both N501Y and E484K regions.

In the early months of 2021, the B.1.1.7 VOC rapidly started to transmit in the United Kingdom and other countries like Canada. Scientists have estimated the transmission of this variant to be 1.3 to 1.5 times more than previously circulating variants.

A new study by researchers at Public Health Ontario, Canada used a previously validated household-based strategy to compare the secondary attack rates of SARS-COV-2 mutations and variants in Ontario, Canada.  Ontario is the largest province in Canada. The team recently released their findings on the medRxiv* preprint server.

For this study, researchers identified confirmed SARS-CoV-2 patients in Ontario’s provincial reportable disease surveillance system. Subsequently, these individuals were grouped in accordance with their residential address. The cases were indexed based on the earliest onset of symptoms in the household for the period of March 1 to April 17, 2021. During this period, variants with N501Y and E484K mutations were circulating. Researchers of the current study have excluded households of multiple cases with the same earliest symptom commencement date. The indexed cases were classified into:

a.  wild-type (N501Y- and E484K-; predominantly B.1.2 and B.1.438.15)

b.  presumptive B.1.1.7 (N501Y+ and E484K-)

Related Stories

c. presumptive B.1.351 or P.1 (N501Y+ and E484K+)

d. Non-VOC mutants (N501Y- and E484K+; predominantly B.1.525, and B.1.1.3185).

In this study, a whole genome sequencing of B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P.1 was carried out. The household secondary attack rate was represented as a percentage of household contacts identified as secondary cases between 1 and 14 days after the index case. Researchers have used logistic count regression to determine unadjusted and adjusted odds ratios (OR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI). They considered the count of secondary cases and non-cases as the outcome and the mutation group as the predictor. Additionally, random intercepts were taken into account for household and health region clustering. For this study, characteristics of the index cases such as age, gender, reported date, and days from symptom onset to testing were considered. In addition to these, neighborhood characteristics from the 2016 Canadian Census, which included the proportion of visible minority residents and household crowding were obtained.

In this study, 26,888 index household cases were identified during the study period. Out of these, the majority, i.e., 63%, were reported to be infected by B.1.1.7. Following this, 28% were infected by the wild-type, 6% by B.1.351 or P.1, and 2% were non-VOC mutants. The secondary attack rates agree with the index case variant and reported 20.2% (wild-type), 25.1% (B.1.1.7), 27.2% (B.1.351 or P.1), and 23.3% (non-VOC mutants). Further, researchers have revealed that B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P.1 index cases had the highest infectivity in adjusted analysis. For Index cases that were non-VOC mutants, a significant increase in the rate of transmission was observed when compared to wild type.

The study revealed that within the studied households, maximum infectivity was observed in N501Y mutation (B.1.1.7) and N501Y and E484K mutations (B.1.351 and P.1). However, a lesser rate of transmission was observed in only the E484K mutation.

The researchers highlighted a couple of limitations of the present study that are worth considering, including a shortage of data on vaccination and potential index case misclassification. They observed that a significant increase in transmissibility is connected with SARS-CoV-2 variants. An increase in the rate of vaccination worldwide, is an efficient way to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, the study’s findings suggest that within the studied households, maximum infectivity was observed in N501Y mutation (B.1.1.7) and N501Y and E484K mutations (B.1.351 and P.1). However, a lesser rate of transmission was observed in only the E484K mutation.

*Important Notice

medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

 

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2021, June 09). Researchers in Canada conduct a comparative study of household secondary attack rates connected with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 09, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210609/Researchers-in-Canada-conduct-a-comparative-study-of-household-secondary-attack-rates-connected-with-SARS-CoV-2-variants-of-concern.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Researchers in Canada conduct a comparative study of household secondary attack rates connected with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern". News-Medical. 09 June 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210609/Researchers-in-Canada-conduct-a-comparative-study-of-household-secondary-attack-rates-connected-with-SARS-CoV-2-variants-of-concern.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Researchers in Canada conduct a comparative study of household secondary attack rates connected with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210609/Researchers-in-Canada-conduct-a-comparative-study-of-household-secondary-attack-rates-connected-with-SARS-CoV-2-variants-of-concern.aspx. (accessed June 09, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2021. Researchers in Canada conduct a comparative study of household secondary attack rates connected with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. News-Medical, viewed 09 June 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210609/Researchers-in-Canada-conduct-a-comparative-study-of-household-secondary-attack-rates-connected-with-SARS-CoV-2-variants-of-concern.aspx.

Suggested Reading

SARS-CoV-2 variants have higher transmissibility and a longer infectious period
Research suggests Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine reprograms innate immune responses
SARS-CoV-2 evades neutralizing antibodies and rapidly spreads by cell fusion, finds study
Hydroxychloroquine + Azithromycin therapy at a higher dose improved survival by nearly 200% in ventilated COVID patients
Cell-to-cell contact helps in spreading SARS-CoV-2, finds study
Cannabis compound inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication in human lung cells
Risk of SARS-CoV-2 spread to bats
Heterologous AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines induce strong immune response and T cell reactivity against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Increased heart rate as a physiological response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine