FDA approves antihistamine nasal spray for over-the-counter use

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today approved a nasal antihistamine for nonprescription use through a process called a partial prescription to nonprescription switch. The FDA approved Astepro (azelastine hydrochloride nasal spray, 0.15%) for seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis—commonly known as allergies—for adults and children six years of age and older.

Seasonal and perennial allergies affect millions of Americans every year, causing them to experience symptoms of nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing and more. Today's approval provides individuals an option for a safe and effective nasal antihistamine without requiring the assistance of a healthcare provider."

Theresa M. Michele, M.D., Director of the Office of Nonprescription Drugs, FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Related Stories

For a drug to switch from prescription to nonprescription status, the data provided must demonstrate that the drug is safe and effective for use in self-medication as directed in proposed labeling. The manufacturer must show that consumers can understand how to use the drug safely and effectively without the supervision of a healthcare professional. This approval is a first-in-class switch for a nasal antihistamine and is considered a partial switch because the 0.1% strength, which includes the perennial allergy indication for children 6 months to 6 years old and seasonal allergy indication for children 2 to 6 years old, will remain prescription based.

Azelastine can cause drowsiness. The label warns that consumers using this product should avoid alcoholic drinks and be careful when driving a motor vehicle or operating machinery. Using azelastine nasal spray with alcohol, sedatives, or tranquilizers may increase drowsiness.

The FDA granted the approval of nonprescription Astepro to Bayer Healthcare LLC.

Source:

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Potent antibody responses to BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine among Japanese healthcare workers
Study offers overview of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children
Study suggests COVID-19 in children is milder than the flu
Examining how the consumption of ultra-processed foods increases adiposity in children
Joint ICMRA and WHO statement explains how COVID-19 vaccines are regulated for safety, effectiveness
Researchers find brain alterations in obese children
Corticosteroids may effectively treat children who develop a serious disorder after COVID-19
Children of well-educated parents survive more often than others

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Facemasks impair children's ability to read people's emotions