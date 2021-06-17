New noninvasive biomarker can be used in the diagnosis of NAFLD

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common liver disease worldwide and can progress to liver cirrhosis, liver failure or cancer. Currently, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diagnosis requires an invasive liver biopsy which can lead to procedural complications. Now, researchers at Osaka University working with international collaborators have identified a noninvasive biomarker that can identify patients at risk of NAFLD complications using a simple blood test.

Owing to the increasing prevalence of obesity worldwide, as many as one in four humans has NAFLD. Unrelated to alcohol intake by definition, the early stage - NAFL (nonalcoholic fatty liver) - is asymptomatic. Unfortunately, progression to NASH incurs inflammatory damage and eventually liver fibrosis occurs; this may further lead to adverse outcomes. Liver deterioration can be deferred by lifestyle modifications comprising diet and exercise; therefore, early diagnosis is key.

Diagnostic confirmation requires a needle biopsy; however, the disadvantages include expense and variability in sampling and interpretation. The research team investigated whether they could devise a diagnostic screen using transcriptomics, the emerging science of analyzing the 'transcriptome,' the entire array of an organism's messenger RNA molecules derived from expression of the genome.

We obtained liver tissue from over 300 Japanese and European patients with biopsy-proven NAFLD and performed global RNA sequencing. Remarkably, from the protein patterns we could not only distinguish NASH from NAFL, but also determine the molecular hallmarks of NASH pathology. Specifically, we pinpointed that levels of thrombospondin-2 (TSP-2), a glycoprotein encoded by the THBS2 gene, were increased in both NASH and advanced fibrosis."

Kazuhiro Kozumi, Co-First Author

Related Stories

The researchers established that THBS2 expression in liver cells paralleled the clinical indicators conventionally used to categorize the pathological changes including serum enzyme levels, NAFLD Activity Score and NAFLD Fibrosis Score. "Serum levels of TSP-2 in NAFLD patients were significantly higher in NASH than in NAFL," co-first author Takahiro Kodama claims, "and, interestingly, the increase tallied with the degree of fibrosis."

Corresponding author Tetsuo Takehara explains the clinical relevance of their research findings. "Both hepatic THBS2 gene expression in the liver and serum protein levels of TSP-2 can diagnose cases of NASH and/or advanced fibrosis. A simple and convenient blood test can provide a clinically useful early warning system for complications of NAFLD and inform lifestyle modifications or other interventions that may alter the course of the disease and improve the prognosis."

Source:

Osaka University

Journal reference:

Kozumi, K., et al. (2021) Transcriptomics Identify Thrombospondin-2 as a Biomarker for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis and Advanced Liver Fibrosis. Hepatology. doi.org/10.1002/hep.31995.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study confirms rare blood clotting risk linked to ChAdOx1-S vaccine - benefits still outweigh risks
Experts call for more programs to help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with liver cancer
Mice study shows that Western diet can lead to NASH, liver fibrosis
A single blood-based biomarker can help indicate underlying neurodegeneration
Potential leptin therapy for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
Overweight or obesity amplifies harmful effects of alcohol on the liver
Blocking ABCB10 protein in liver cells protects against high blood sugar, fatty liver disease
Intensity and duration of SARS-CoV-2 immunity may depend on ABO blood group

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New blood test helps monitor patient’s response to cancer treatment