Broad-spectrum antibiotic no more effective than placebo in preventing COVID-19 symptoms

A UC San Francisco study has found that the antibiotic azithromycin was no more effective than a placebo in preventing symptoms of COVID-19 among non-hospitalized patients, and may increase their chance of hospitalization, despite widespread prescription of the antibiotic for the disease.

"These findings do not support the routine use of azithromycin for outpatient SARS-CoV-2 infection," said lead author Catherine E. Oldenburg, ScD, MPH, an assistant professor with the UCSF Proctor Foundation. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19.

Related Stories

Azithromycin, a broad-spectrum antibiotic, is widely prescribed as a treatment for COVID-19 in the United States and the rest of the world. "The hypothesis is that it has anti-inflammatory properties that may help prevent progression if treated early in the disease," said Oldenburg. "We did not find this to be the case."

The study, which was conducted in collaboration with Stanford University, appears July 16, 2021, in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The study included 263 participants who all tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 within seven days before entering the study. None were hospitalized at the time of enrollment. In a random selection process, 171 participants received a single, 1.2 gram oral dose of azithromycin and 92 received an identical placebo.

At day 14 of the study, 50 percent of the participants remained symptom free in both groups. By day 21, five of the participants who received azithromycin had been hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19 and none of the placebo group had been hospitalized.

The researchers concluded that treatment with a single dose of azithromycin compared to placebo did not result in greater likelihood of being symptom-free.

Most of the trials done so far with azithromycin have focused on hospitalized patients with pretty severe disease. Our paper is one of the first placebo-controlled studies showing no role for azithromycin in outpatients."

Catherine E. Oldenburg, ScD, MPH, Lead Author

Source:

University of California - San Francisco

Journal reference:

Oldenburg, C.E., et al. (2021) Effect of Oral Azithromycin vs Placebo on COVID-19 Symptoms in Outpatients With SARS-CoV-2 Infection A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA. doi.org/10.1001/jama.2021.11517.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

GARDP, CHAI and Shionogi collaborate to accelerate access to antibiotic for bacterial infections
New mathematical model predicts how bacterial mutations influence the success of antibiotic treatments
Clinical trial to test existing antibiotic for treating serious S. aureus infections begins
Enzyme inhibitor boosts immune system to fight MRSA and other dangerous skin infections
Highly sensitive DNA nanosensor can accurately detect lethal superbugs
Novel nanotechnology could change the lives of people living with cystic fibrosis
Researchers develop chemical probe to fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria
New "molecular tweezers" can help combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

A face mask has been developed that can detect COVID-19. News-Medical spoke to the researchers behind this idea to find out more about how it works.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Combination of doxycycline and TB drug treatment reduces the size of lung cavities