Therapeutic-dose anticoagulation benefits moderately ill COVID-19 patients

Moderately ill patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have better chances of survival if treated with therapeutic-dose anticoagulation, according to an international study involving 121 sites, including UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Moderately ill COVID-19 patients treated with therapeutic-dose anticoagulation with unfractionated or low molecular-weight heparin were 27% less likely to need cardiovascular respiratory organ support such as intubation, said Ambarish Pandey, M.D., Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern, who served as site investigator and co-author of the study reported in The New England Journal of Medicine. Moderately ill patients had a 4% increased chance of survival until discharge without requiring organ support with anticoagulants, according to the study involving 2,200 patients.

The 4% increase in survival to discharge without needing organ support represents a very meaningful clinical improvement in these patients. If we treat 1,000 patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19 with moderate illness, an additional 40 patients would have meaningful improvement in clinical status."

Ambarish Pandey, M.D., Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine, UT Southwestern

Related Stories

Dr. Pandey is a Texas Health Resources Clinical Scholar who specializes in preventive cardiology and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Participating platforms for the study, which defined moderately ill patients as those who did not need intensive care unit-level support, included Antithrombotic Therapy to Ameliorate Complications of COVID-19 (ATTACC); A Multicenter, Adaptive, Randomized Controlled Platform Trial of the Safety and Efficacy of Antithrombotic Strategies in Hospitalized Adults with COVID-19 (ACTIV-4a); and Randomized, Embedded, Multifactorial Adaptive Platform Trial for Community-Acquired Pneumonia (REMAP-CAP). Comparisons between the three platforms are provided in the supplementary appendix, available with the full text of the article at NEJM.org.

A parallel study in The New England Journal of Medicine found that therapeutic-dose anticoagulation did not help severely ill patients.

Source:

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Journal reference:

The ATTACC, ACTIV-4a, and REMAP-CAP Investigators (2021) Therapeutic Anticoagulation with Heparin in Noncritically Ill Patients with Covid-19. The New England Journal of Medicine. doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa2105911.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How antibody production in the lungs can determine severe respiratory infections
Factors affecting SARS-CoV-2 transmission and outbreak control in densely populated areas
Corilagin: could a plant compound used in Chinese herbal medicine help prevent COVID-19?
IQWiG finds no benefit of high-flow therapy for COPD and type 1 respiratory failure
Children exposed to second-hand marijuana smoke may experience viral respiratory infections
Full intensity heparin has value in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients
Off-season resurgence of respiratory viruses poses a threat to vulnerable infants
COLCORONA study shows that colchicine can reduce complications in certain COVID-19 patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study determines the mechanism behind respiratory inflammation and finds effective treatment