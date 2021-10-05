Fertility treatment compromised in women with undiagnosed endometriosis

Women with undiagnosed endometriosis will have difficulty falling pregnant without IVF, according to a University of Queensland study.

UQ School of Public Health researcher, Dr Katrina Moss, said women whose endometriosis went undiagnosed until after they began fertility treatment ended up doing more cycles, used treatments that aren't recommended, and were less likely to have a baby.

By contrast, our study found women who were diagnosed with endometriosis before fertility treatment experienced the same outcomes as those without the condition."

Dr Katrina Moss, Researcher, UQ School of Public Health

Related Stories

In Australia, 1 in 9 women are diagnosed with endometriosis and 40 per cent of these experience infertility.

Dr Moss said Australian women can wait between 4 and 11 years before being diagnosed with endometriosis, and delayed diagnosis reduced the chances of fertility treatments being successful.

"In our national study of 1322 women, 35 per cent of participants had endometriosis and one-third of those weren't diagnosed until after they started their fertility treatment," Dr Moss said.

"Women who were diagnosed late were 4 times more likely to do a lot of cycles, sometime up to 36 cycles of fertility treatment," she said.

"They were also 33 per cent less likely to report a birth."

Fertility specialist and UQ Centre for Clinical Research Professor Hayden Homer said early diagnosis of endometriosis and early access to IVF created a level playing field, as the same outcomes were recorded for women who did not have the condition.

"It is highly advantageous to diagnose endometriosis before starting fertility treatment and to adjust the treatment accordingly," Professor Homer said.

"Otherwise, women are less likely to have a child and face a higher financial and psychological treatment burden.

"It is critical to remain highly vigilant about the possibility of endometriosis amongst women who are thinking about fertility treatment, especially in the presence of severe pelvic pain."

This study used data from the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women's Health (ALSWH).

Source:

The University of Queensland

Journal reference:

Moss, K.M., et al. (2021) Delayed diagnosis of endometriosis disadvantages women in ART: a retrospective population linked data study. Human Reproduction. doi.org/10.1093/humrep/deab216.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

China's declining birth rates and aging population may not hinder future prosperity
Researchers use gene editing to render male mosquitoes infertile and slow disease spread
Young people with cancer face inequalities in fertility preservation services across the UK
Can molecular mimicry impact fertility in female COVID-19 patients?
Does SARS-CoV-2 affect male fertility?
New precision-guided sterile insect technique designed to control disease-spreading mosquitoes
Active management strategy helps women with early, nonviable pregnancies of unknown location
Young people with cancer in the UK face funding lottery for fertility preservation services

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Early weight loss may protect future fertility of young boys with obesity