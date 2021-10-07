Critical function of IL-7 in diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of COVID-19 patients

Interleukin (IL) 7 is essential for the development and function of T-cells. IL-7 binds to the IL-7 receptor (IL-7R), which is a heterodimer structure comprised of two chains, the IL-7Ra (CD127) chain and the gamma (CD132) chain, with shared receptors for IL-2, IL-4, IL-9, IL-15, and IL-21.

Study: IL-7 in SARS-CoV-2 Infection and as a Potential Vaccine Adjuvant. Image Credit: DC Studio/ ShutterstockStudy: IL-7 in SARS-CoV-2 Infection and as a Potential Vaccine Adjuvant. Image Credit: DC Studio/ Shutterstock

Memory CD4+ T-cell apoptosis is prevented by IL-7/IL7R signaling by an increase in the levels of anti-apoptotic proteins, such as Bcl-2, Mcl-1, and Bcl-xL via a JAK/STAT pathway. Previous reports have stated that IL-7  can prevent the erosion of telomeres on naïve CD8+ T-cells without losing the replication potential of the cells. Assisting in cell proliferation is also a key role of IL-7.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) individuals present with varying symptoms and clinical manifestations. Some patients display a cytokine storm, the hyperproduction of pro-inflammatory cytokines, which may contribute towards the development of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which can be life-threatening.

A previous study conducted in Wuhan, China, showed that COVID-19 patients displayed elevated levels in a wide variety of pro-inflammatory cytokines compared to healthy individuals. In a review published in  Fronteirs in Immunology, researchers from the National Institutes of Health, United States, summarized the therapeutic and pathogenic role of IL-7 in patients with COVID-19 and examined the promising role of IL-7 as a vaccine adjuvant.

Does IL-7 play a therapeutic role in patients with severe COVID-19?

In a case study, increased lymphocyte counts without evidence of lung damage and hyper-inflammation were observed in critically ill COVID-19 patients treated with IL-7. In other case studies, following treatment with IL-7, two COVID-19 patients significantly improved, one had severe lymphopenia, and the other had life-threatening complications associated with the virus.

In a clinical trial, a dose-dependent increase in CD4 count without an increase in immune activation was observed in HIV-1 infected individuals with chronic lymphopenia following recombinant human IL-7 (rhIL-7) therapy. A possible mechanism of how IL-7 works as a therapeutic agent may be restoring the restoration of the naïve T-cell pool through increased survival signals or more homeostatic proliferation.

Related Stories

Individuals administered rhIL-7 could induce polyclonal T-cells and maintain circulatory CD4 and CD8 T-cells without expansion of T-regulatory cells. At present, multicentre clinical trials seek participants to understand better the immunological and clinical benefits of IL-7 treatment in COVID-19 patients. Thus, the current studies and clinical trials can address the efficacy and safety of IL-7, its viral load reduction capabilities, and the survival rates of COVID-19 patients treated with IL-7.

Could IL-7 be used as an effective adjuvant for SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations?

Higher antibody titers with an expansion of germinal center (GC) B-cells and T-follicular helper (Tfh) cells were observed in animal models given IL-7-fused vaccines compared with the vaccine alone. IL-7-fused trivalent inactivated influenza virus vaccine (TIV) given to mice and monkeys induced higher antigen-specific antibodies and enhanced expansion of Tfh cells than vaccine alone.

A better vaccine response via the induction of ICOS, BCL-6, and PD1 in the Tfh, is produced from IL-7 fusion with vaccine antigen. In another study, mice that received adeno-associated virus-delivered IL-7 with a tuberculosis subunit vaccine showed increased antibodies and memory T-cells and higher levels of transcription factors, such as bach2.

Administration of recombinant glycosylated simian IL-7 in macaques induced strong antibody responses and triggered over-expression of cytokines and chemokines. This cytokine and chemokine over-expression may be due to indirect or direct effects of IL-7, and these chemokines attracted natural killer cells, macrophages, lymphocytes, and dendritic cells to the vaginal tissues. The studies discussed above show the role IL-7 can play as an adjuvant in mice and macaques, which suggests that IL-7 could be a potential adjuvant for adenovirus-based, subunit, inactivated, or virus-like particles in future severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) studies.

Implications

There have been clinical trials conducted showing the benefit of IL-7 without adverse side effects for various conditions, such as chronic viral infections, including HIV. The authors in this study that IL-7 has potential applications for COVID-19, such as a therapeutic agent, a vaccine adjuvant, and a biomarker.

It could be suggested that future studies should investigate the virological, clinical, and immunological outcomes of IL-7 used as a therapy for COVID-19 patients. Moreover, future clinical trials are required to confirm the use of IL-7 as a biomarker, analyze the therapeutic efficacy at varying stages of the disease, any safety issues, and further validate its use as a vaccine adjuvant.  

Journal reference:
  • Bekele, Y., Sui, Y. and Berzofsky, J. (2021) "IL-7 in SARS-CoV-2 Infection and as a Potential Vaccine Adjuvant", Frontiers in Immunology, 12. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.737406.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Colin Lightfoot

Written by

Colin Lightfoot

Colin graduated from the University of Chester with a B.Sc. in Biomedical Science in 2020. Since completing his undergraduate degree, he worked for NHS England as an Associate Practitioner, responsible for testing inpatients for COVID-19 on admission.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Lightfoot, Colin. (2021, October 07). Critical function of IL-7 in diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of COVID-19 patients. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 07, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211007/Critical-function-of-IL-7-in-diagnosis-prognosis-and-treatment-of-COVID-19-patients.aspx.

  • MLA

    Lightfoot, Colin. "Critical function of IL-7 in diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of COVID-19 patients". News-Medical. 07 October 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211007/Critical-function-of-IL-7-in-diagnosis-prognosis-and-treatment-of-COVID-19-patients.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Lightfoot, Colin. "Critical function of IL-7 in diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of COVID-19 patients". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211007/Critical-function-of-IL-7-in-diagnosis-prognosis-and-treatment-of-COVID-19-patients.aspx. (accessed October 07, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Lightfoot, Colin. 2021. Critical function of IL-7 in diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of COVID-19 patients. News-Medical, viewed 07 October 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211007/Critical-function-of-IL-7-in-diagnosis-prognosis-and-treatment-of-COVID-19-patients.aspx.

Suggested Reading

mRNA vaccination induces strong humoral immune responses against SARS-CoV-2 in over 80's
How durable is the immune response generated from the BNT162b2 vaccine?
Similar viral load in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant
Vaccination reduces risk of hospitalization from all SARS-CoV-2 variants
Persistence of humoral immune response in SARS-CoV-2 convalescent individuals a year after infection
Immune response to SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern after natural infection or vaccination
Structure of monoclonal antibody that can potently neutralize SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern
Moderna COVID vaccine booster dose results in immune memory

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Menopausal Hormone Therapy and Dementia

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Yana Vinogradova about her latest research into menopausal hormone therapy (MHT) and its unassociated risk to dementia.

Menopausal Hormone Therapy and Dementia

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, AZ vaccines for neutralization titer, against Delta and other variants