Fermented soy product suppresses airway inflammation in animal models of asthma

Bronchial asthma causes symptoms such as wheezing and cough due to chronic airway inflammation, but there is no fundamental treatment for it, leaving a desire for new prevention and treatment methods. Now a new study reveals that a fermented soy product called ImmuBalance suppresses airway inflammation in animal models of asthma.

Researchers from the Department of Respiratory Medicine, Osaka City University Graduate School of Medicine have found that in a ImmuBalance-treated group of asthma model mice, white blood cells associated with asthma called eosinophils were significantly reduced in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF). Also, in addition to a decrease in inflammation and mucus around the bronchi, the team found a suppression of proteins that induce eosinophilic inflammation.

The relationship between soy intake and allergic diseases has been epidemiologically reported in the past,suggesting that the components of soy may have some anti-allergic effects."

Hideaki Kadotani, first author of the study

Related Stories

"It was reported that imbalances in the gut microbiota may be involved in immune system and allergic diseases, and fermented dietary fiber, like that found in soy, might have beneficial effects in allergic asthma models." continues Associate Professor Kazuhisa Asai, supporting author of the study.

In the study, the effects of such an imbalance on asthma were examined by giving ImmuBalance-enriched feed to asthma model mice. In the ImmuBalance-treated group, the number of eosinophils in BALF was significantly reduced, and inflammation around the bronchi and mucus production in the bronchial epithelium was suppressed. Also, the expression of Th2 cytokines and the immunoglobulin serum IgE that induce eosinophilic inflammation in BALF were measured and found to be significantly suppressed when compared to mice fed a normal diet.

"In clinical practice, steroid inhalants are the basis of asthma treatments, yet they are known to have adverse side effects", states Professor Tomoya Kawaguchi, lead advisor to the study. "Our results suggest that the intake of fermented soybean products should be recommended as a complementary coping strategy to asthma with fewer side effects"

These findings appear in the journal Nutrients.

Source:

Osaka City University

Journal reference:

Kadotani, H., et al. (2021) The Fermented Soy Product ImmuBalance Suppresses Airway Inflammation in a Murine Model of Asthma. Nutrients. doi.org/10.3390/nu13103380.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New study to evaluate community-based approach to helping children manage asthma symptoms
Highly neutralizing human convalescent plasma reduces lung inflammation in SARS-CoV-2-infected macaques
Allergic reactions provide protection against yeast-triggered asthma, research shows
Heart inflammation more common among men following mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination
Severe COVID-19 is associated with expansion of immature myeloid cells and inflammation
New discovery can pave the way to better diagnostics and therapeutics for asthma and COPD
Scientists discover how mucus protein emerges to disrupt airways of individuals with lung conditions
The rate of vaccine-induced heart inflammation in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers uncover a key role for the biological clock in asthma