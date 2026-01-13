New CHEST guidelines offer evidence-based biologic selection for severe asthma

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American College of Chest PhysiciansJan 13 2026

The American College of Chest Physicians® (CHEST) recently released a new clinical guideline on biologic management in severe asthma. Published in the journal CHEST®, the guideline contains seven evidence-based recommendations to provide a framework for pulmonologists, allergists, and immunologists to implement in their own practice. 

Severe asthma affects 5% to 10% of patients with asthma, which is defined as patients who require high-dose inhaled corticosteroids plus a second controller. Biologic agents have become a standard of care in those unresponsive to standard treatments, yet the choice of biologic agent remains highly complex. This CHEST guideline examines existing biologics and provides evidence-based recommendations for which biologics to consider for different patient populations. 

While there are studies available to help guide the clinician for initial biologic selection, to date, there is no published guideline to assist in biologic selection when a patient has tried and failed one or more biologics. In addition to following this guideline, decisions as to how to individualize biological therapy should occur under a shared decision-making process that carefully considers underlying asthma comorbidities, T2 biomarkers, injection frequency, mode of administration, and access to resources."

Amber J. Oberle, MD, lead author on the guideline

According to panel consensus, patients lacking a good clinical response after four to six months should switch to an alternative biologic. Characteristics such as baseline oral corticosteroid use, frequency of exacerbation, asthma endotype with available biomarker data, baseline lung function, and comorbid conditions can impact the biologic choice.

Of the seven recommendations, highlights include: 

Related Stories

  • In adult patients with moderate to severe allergic asthma and a history of ≥ one exacerbation per year requiring oral corticosteroids, the panel suggests either omalizumab or dupilumab; however, for patients with more frequent or severe exacerbations requiring hospitalization, the panel recommends dupilumab over omalizumab. 
  • In adult patients with severe asthma who are steroid dependent, the panel suggests anti-IL-5 therapy or dupilumab over tezepelumab.
  • In adult patients with severe asthma who have not demonstrated a clinical response to an initial biologic agent, the switching of agents will be largely influenced by corticosteroid dependency and/or T2 biomarkers. 
  • Specifically for patients who have failed to demonstrate a clinical response to anti-IL-5 therapy, obtaining posttreatment fractional exhaled nitric oxide is recommended to help guide decision-making. 

The entire list of recommendations included in the new guideline can be accessed through the CHEST journal website in the article titled, "Biologic Management in Severe Asthma for Adults: An American College of Chest Physicians Clinical Practice Guideline." 

Source:

American College of Chest Physicians

Journal reference:

Oberle, A. J., et al. (2025). Biologic Management in Severe Asthma for Adults: An American College of Chest Physicians Clinical Practice Guideline. CHEST. doi: 10.1016/j.chest.2025.08.042. https://journal.chestnet.org/article/S0012-3692(25)05380-2/abstract

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research opens new avenues for treating asthma and other inflammatory diseases
New expert recommendations redefine exercise as therapy for children with asthma
Digital coaching boosts asthma control and quality of life
Asthma and multiple allergies raise the risk of failed oral food challenges
Maternal eating disorders linked to higher asthma and wheezing risks in children
Study: Inhalers for asthma and COPD come with a steep environmental cost
Monthly biologic injection improves severe asthma control and reduces steroid use
Early-infancy infection with RSV increases the risk of developing childhood asthma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Community asthma program increases care and awareness among families on the Navajo Nation