New project investigates stem cell therapy as a potential treatment for glaucoma

Oregon Health & Science University is part of a national research project investigating stem cell therapy as a potential treatment for glaucoma, the world's second leading cause of blindness.

With support from the National Institutes of Health, the project is studying human stem cells that are made into retinal ganglion cells, neurons involved in sight that are damaged by glaucoma. The research team will transplant the cells into an animal model of glaucoma.

Barriers to making this potential treatment work include successfully transplanting the cells as well as enabling the transplanted cells to avoid rejection by the immune system and to form connections in both the eye and the brain. The research team will specifically explore ways to make the stem cell-derived neurons survive and better integrate into the eye.

Related Stories

About 3 million U.S. residents have glaucoma, which can cause vision loss and blindness by damaging the optic nerve in the back of the eye. There is no cure for glaucoma, and the vision loss it causes can't be restored. Right now, glaucoma's progression can be only slowed with early treatments that involve medicated eye drops, lasers or surgery. Researchers hope stem cell therapy can stabilize or reverse glaucoma.

As part of the study, OHSU Casey Eye Institute researcher Benjamin Sivyer, Ph.D., will evaluate whether lab-transplanted cells respond to light, are successfully transplanted and form the eye-retina connections needed for vision.

The research team also includes Jason Meyer, Ph.D., of Indiana University, Brad Fortune, O.D., Ph.D., of Legacy Research Institute, Yvonne Ou, M.D., of University of Californian San Francisco and Gareth Howell, Ph.D., of The Jackson Laboratory.

The National Eye Institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, is supporting the study. The NEI has awarded the project a total of about $6.7 million over five years, under grant # 1U24EY033269. More information about this and two other new neuron studies are in an NEI announcement.

Source:

Oregon Health & Science University

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists uncover key genetic networks governing human embryonic stem cell behavior
Scientists pave the way for creating 'mini biological computers' in droplets
Scientists flip a new piece in the male infertility puzzle
New findings may help widen therapeutic interventions for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
U-M researchers target a protein channel in the cell’s lysosome to selectively kill cancer cells
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 infection is proportional to cell surface ACE2 levels
Study assesses T-cell responses directed against highly conserved regions of SARS-CoV-2
Cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine produces sufficient immune response in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Replication of SARS-CoV-2 variants in different cell and organ models