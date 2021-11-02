The 5:2 diet is effective at achieving weight loss in women with gestational diabetes

Weight loss after gestational diabetes can prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes. Yet finding the most effective way to lose weight and keep it off can be a challenge, especially for mothers with a new baby.

Now, new research from the University of South Australia suggests that the popular 5:2 or intermittent fasting diet ­is just as effective as a conventional energy-restricting diet, enabling women greater choice and flexibility when it comes to weight loss.

The 5:2 diet allows five days of normal eating each week while substantially restricting calories over two days a week, as opposed to a typical diet that requires moderate energy restrictions daily.

Globally, one in five pregnancies are affected by gestational diabetes, with these women having a ten-fold risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. Women who have had gestational diabetes and are also overweight are at an even higher risk. Type 2 diabetes has lifelong consequences and can lead to other chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer.

Lead researcher, UniSA's Dr Kristy Gray, says the finding will be greatly welcomed by women looking to lose weight.

Gestational diabetes is the fastest growing type of diabetes in Australia, affecting 15 per cent of pregnancies."  

Dr Kristy Gray, Lead Researcher, UniSA

Related Stories

"Healthy eating and regular physical activity are recommended to manage gestational diabetes, with continuous energy restriction diets – or diets that cut calories by 25-30 per cent – being the most common strategy for weight loss and diabetes prevention.

"The trouble is, however, that new mums often put themselves last – they're struggling with fatigue and juggling family responsibilities – so when it comes to weight loss, many find it hard to stick to a low-calorie diet.

"The 5:2 diet may provide a less overwhelming option. As it only cuts calories over two days, some women may find it easier to adopt and adhere to, as opposed to a consistently low-calorie diet requiring constant management.

"Our research shows that the 5:2 diet is just as effective at achieving weight loss as a continuous energy-restricted diet in women who have had gestational diabetes, which is great, because it provides women with greater choice and control.

"Of course, women should seek advice from a health professional before commencing this type of diet, to make sure that it is suitable for them."

The research investigated the effects of both the 5:2 diet (five days of normal eating and two days of 500 calories) and a continuous energy-restricted diet (1500 calories per day) on weight loss and diabetes risk markers in women with a previous diagnosis of gestational diabetes. Both diets restricted energy by approximately 25 percent each week.

Source:

University of South Australia

Journal reference:

Gray, K.L., et al. (2021) The effect of intermittent energy restriction on weight loss and diabetes risk markers in women with a history of gestational diabetes: a 12-month randomized control trial. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. doi.org/10.1093/ajcn/nqab058.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

TEDDY study adds to a growing body of evidence that type 1 diabetes is not a single disease
Contraceptive pill can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes in women with PCOS, study reveals
Study offers clues to why calorie-restricted diet may slow tumor growth
Specific amino acid supplementation could prevent the development of dementia
Engineered 3D scaffolds of human brown adipose tissue as a new therapeutic strategy for obesity and diabetes
Albert Einstein College of Medicine wins new NIH funding to support diabetes research
Breastfeeding and later introduction to gluten may have a protective effect against type 1 diabetes
An investigation of SARS-CoV-2 infection in diabetic pregnancies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Neighborhood fast-food environment associated with increased risk of type 2 diabetes