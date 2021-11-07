Diabetes medication reduces the rate of kidney function decline in CKD patients

Clinical trial data reveal that dapagliflozin-; a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor prescribed to treat diabetes-;reduces the rate of kidney function decline in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2021 November 4–November 7.

The DAPA-CKD trial randomized 4,304 participants with CKD to dapagliflozin 10 mg or placebo once daily, added to standard care.

Although participants without diabetes also experienced a slower rate of kidney function decline with dapagliflozin, the effect of dapagliflozin was greater in those with diabetes.

The key conclusion is that dapagliflozin is an effective treatment to slow progressive kidney function loss in patients with CKD with and without type 2 diabetes. Therefore, in addition to reducing the risk of heart failure or mortality, as previously shown in the DAPA-CKD trial, dapagliflozin also slows the progression of kidney function decline."

Hiddo Lambers Heerspink, PhD, PharmD, Lead Author, University Medical Center Groningen

Study: "The effect of dapagliflozin on rate of kidney function decline in patients with chronic kidney disease: a prespecified analysis from the DAPA-CKD"

Source:

American Society of Nephrology

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Results of high-impact clinical trials could affect kidney-related medical care
Targeted drug shows promising activity in kidney cancer patients with brain metastases
Study: 7.4% of renal disease hospitalizations can be attributed to increase in temperature
End-stage renal disease negatively impacts COVID-19 vaccine response
Study estimates how many people with type 2 diabetes achieve remission
Study of "dented" internal clocks reveals why shift workers gain weight and develop diabetes
Immune cell patterns can help predict if kidney cancer patients will respond to immunotherapy
TEDDY study adds to a growing body of evidence that type 1 diabetes is not a single disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

How cellular clocks regulate cardiac physiology

In this interview, News-Medical speaks to research associate Dr. Alessandra Stangherlin about her latest research that provided new insights into the circadian rhythm of the heart.

How cellular clocks regulate cardiac physiology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
The 5:2 diet is effective at achieving weight loss in women with gestational diabetes