CDC scientists confirm imported monkeypox case in Maryland

Scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are collaborating with the Maryland Department of Health and other health partners to investigate a case of monkeypox in a traveler who returned to the United States from Nigeria. Late yesterday, CDC laboratory scientists confirmed the patient had monkeypox and that the infection matches the strain that has been re-emerging in Nigeria since 2017. The person is currently in isolation in Maryland.

CDC is working with international health counterparts, the airline, and state and local health officials in the Washington, DC area to contact airline passengers and others who may have been in contact with the patient.

Related Stories

Travelers on the flight to the United States were required to wear masks on the plane as well as in the U.S. airports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, it's believed the risk of spread of Monkeypox virus via respiratory droplets to others on the planes is low. Working with airline and state and local health partners, CDC is assessing potential risks to those who may have had close contact with the traveler on the plane and after their arrival in the United States.

CDC asks healthcare providers in the U.S. to be vigilant to poxvirus-like lesions, particularly among travelers returning from Nigeria. Because of the health risks associated with a single case of monkeypox, clinicians should report suspected cases immediately to state or local public health authorities regardless of whether they are also exploring other potential diagnoses.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a widespread rash on the face and body. Monkeypox re-emerged in Nigeria in 2017 after more than 40 years with no reported cases. Since 2017, 218 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria and eight cases have been reported in international travelers from Nigeria, including a case in Texas in July 2021 and the current case.

Source:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Surveillance approaches to monitor the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in a fully vaccinated population
What are the anti-COVID drugs currently in development?
Study reveals cellular mechanism behind older adults' susceptibility to COVID-19
Researchers use suction method to deliver SARS-CoV-2 DNA vaccine in lab tests
A study of livestock exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus
Pacific oyster as a weapon against SARS-CoV-2
EKF Diagnostics acquires ADL Health molecular diagnostic testing laboratory
SARS-CoV-2 infection in white-tailed deer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Treating Depression with an App

News-Medical talks to Dr. Mann and Dr. Shah about the Columbia Psychiatry Pathways app and its purpose of improving the treatment of depression.

Treating Depression with an App

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
SARS-CoV-2 RNA is enriched in the solids fraction of wastewater