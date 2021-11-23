Vaccine-induced immune responses for SARS-CoV-2 in patients receiving anti-CD20 B-cell depleting therapies

Many patients, particularly those on immunosuppressive medicines, are adversely affected by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In addition, substantial evidence suggests that mRNA-based vaccinations generate poorer responses in immunocompromised patients, particularly those receiving anti-CD20 therapy.

Initially, the RituxiVac trial found that only 49% of individuals with kidney transplants, autoimmune diseases and cancer elicit humoral immune response after receiving severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‑CoV‑2) messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) immunization.

At present, there is currently insufficient clinical outcome data to ascertain whether completely vaccinated, but seronegative patients are at least partially protected from severe COVID-19. Further, the time limit for protection against severe COVID-19 by SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations is being debated but considerably more so in immunocompromised persons. Moreover, the antibody trajectories in both healthy and immunocompromised individuals remain unknown.

Study: Longitudinal analysis of antibody trajectories and humoral responses to a third dose of mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 in patients with a history of anti-CD20 therapy (RituxiVac 2.0). Image Credit: NIAID
Study: Longitudinal analysis of antibody trajectories and humoral responses to a third dose of mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 in patients with a history of anti-CD20 therapy (RituxiVac 2.0). Image Credit: NIAID

The Study

A new study published on the medRxiv* preprint server analyzed the trajectories of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in patients from the RituxiVac study were compared to healthy volunteers. In addition, they investigated the immunogenicity of a third vaccine dose in previously non-responding patients.

The present study entailed a follow-up assessment of volunteers and patients from the RituxiVac Study. COVID-19-naive patients with a treatment history of anti-CD20 drugs with – rituximab or ocrelizumab and completion of a two-dose regimen of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination ≥4 weeks earlier were enrolled from April to June 2021.

The study included 33 patients and 26 healthy volunteers who had an initial humoral vaccination response and 32 patients who did not respond.

All participants initially received either the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (BioNTech/Pfizer) or the mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine (Moderna).

Immunocompromised patients who were humoral non-responders after two vaccination doses were invited to receive a third dose of BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 vaccine or mRNA-1273 vaccine.

Participants were followed up as – initial non-responders, 4 weeks after the third vaccination dose, and initial responders – 6 months (± 2 months) after the second vaccination dose.

anti-SARS CoV2 S1 Spike IgG levels at study visit 1 and 2 in A) patients and volunteers with two dose humoral response and B) patients with a third dose vaccination. Each point represents one study visit; intraindividual values are connected with dashed lines. The dotted grey line denotes the cut-off anti-SARS-CoV-2 S1-IgG value of 1.1 (signal to cutoff ratio).
anti-SARS CoV2 S1 Spike IgG levels at study visits 1 and 2 in A) patients and volunteers with two-dose humoral response and B) patients with a third dose vaccination. Each point represents one study visit; intraindividual values are connected with dashed lines. The dotted grey line denotes the cut-off anti-SARS-CoV-2 S1-IgG value of 1.1 (signal to cutoff ratio).

Findings

Related Stories

The findings depicted a comparable rate of decline in circulating anti-spike antibodies among patients on anti-CD20 therapies and healthy volunteers after a two-dose regimen of mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines at the 6-month follow-up. Yet, 88% of the patients and 92% of volunteers had detectable antibody levels.

Immunocompetence parameters such as CD4, CD19, and total IgM levels, as well as rituximab treatment history, were not linked to antibody persistence. Only 19% of the subjects showed anti-S1 IgG seroconversion.

In terms of demographic, clinical, and immunocompetence indicators, three-dose responders were not significantly different from non-responders.

The persistence of circulating anti-spike antibodies was linked to higher initial antibody concentrations. It was reported that, after a third SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, only a small percentage of patients on anti-CD20 therapy who were two-dose non-responders acquired anti-spike antibodies. No clinical characteristics or immunocompetence biomarkers predicted humoral response following a third vaccine dose.

In inference, a subset of patients produces humoral immune response following the third dose of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines.

This result has also been supported by other recent reports where a comparable rate of roughly 25% de novo anti-spike seroconversion was found post third doses of SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations in patients (non-responders after a two-dose vaccination) on anti-CD20 therapy schedule.

When patients with a history of anti-CD20 therapy were compared to healthy volunteers, circulating antibodies decayed at comparable rates. and the initial titer magnitude is critical for the survival of anti-SARS-CoV2 antibodies over a 6-month timeframe. It was demonstrated that parameters like co-immunosuppression and circulating lymphocyte subpopulations could help determine immune responses to vaccination.

Future studies should take these aspects into account to facilitate tailored vaccination strategies and to establish the optimum time and amount of extra vaccine doses in the immunocompromised patients.

The present study does not consider an assessment of cell-mediated immunity, which might aid in understanding longer-lasting immune responses in anti-CD20 patients. Further, the report does not provide enough longitudinal observations to allow for in-depth modeling of antibody degradation dynamics, as proven in SARS-CoV-2 infection investigations or in selected reports of vaccinated healthy volunteers.

In a nutshell, the current investigation found comparable antibody reduction rates among patients with a history of CD20-depleting therapy and healthy volunteers but ineffective humoral responses to the third dose of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines in most two-dose non-responders. Thus, customized vaccination techniques for immunocompromised patients, stratified by B cell counts and first antibody titers, are required.

*Important Notice

medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information

Journal reference:
  • Sidler, D., Born, A., Schietzel, S., et al. (2021), “Longitudinal analysis of antibody trajectories and humoral responses to a third dose of mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 in patients with a history of anti-CD20 therapy (RituxiVac 2.0)”, medRxiv, doi: 10.1101/2021.11.19.21266572, https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.11.19.21266572v1

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Nidhi Saha

Written by

Nidhi Saha

I am a medical content writer and editor. My interests lie in public health awareness and medical communication. I have worked as a clinical dentist and as a consultant research writer in an Indian medical publishing house. It is my constant endeavor is to update knowledge on newer treatment modalities relating to various medical fields. I have also aided in proofreading and publication of manuscripts in accredited medical journals. I like to sketch, read and listen to music in my leisure time.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Saha, Nidhi. (2021, November 23). Vaccine-induced immune responses for SARS-CoV-2 in patients receiving anti-CD20 B-cell depleting therapies. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 24, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211123/Vaccine-induced-immune-responses-for-SARS-CoV-2-in-patients-receiving-anti-CD20-B-cell-depleting-therapies.aspx.

  • MLA

    Saha, Nidhi. "Vaccine-induced immune responses for SARS-CoV-2 in patients receiving anti-CD20 B-cell depleting therapies". News-Medical. 24 November 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211123/Vaccine-induced-immune-responses-for-SARS-CoV-2-in-patients-receiving-anti-CD20-B-cell-depleting-therapies.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Saha, Nidhi. "Vaccine-induced immune responses for SARS-CoV-2 in patients receiving anti-CD20 B-cell depleting therapies". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211123/Vaccine-induced-immune-responses-for-SARS-CoV-2-in-patients-receiving-anti-CD20-B-cell-depleting-therapies.aspx. (accessed November 24, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Saha, Nidhi. 2021. Vaccine-induced immune responses for SARS-CoV-2 in patients receiving anti-CD20 B-cell depleting therapies. News-Medical, viewed 24 November 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211123/Vaccine-induced-immune-responses-for-SARS-CoV-2-in-patients-receiving-anti-CD20-B-cell-depleting-therapies.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Research on SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections shows the danger posed by Delta
Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome rare but serious adverse event associated with Ad26.COV2.S vaccination
Interferon beta versus the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant
Can COVID-19 vaccination lead to neurological complications?
Myocarditis among Moderna COVID-19 vaccine recipients
Can you take the COVID-19 and Influenza vaccines on the same day?
Scientists discover several factors influencing waning immunity with the Pfizer COVID Vaccine
Long-term effectiveness of Pfizer/BioNTech two-dose regimen mRNA vaccine

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Impact of COVID-19 vaccination in the Norwegian population