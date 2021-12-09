Study uncovers differences in one-carbon and energy metabolism between episodic, chronic depression

Dec 9 2021Reviewed by Emily Henderson, B.Sc.

A study carried out in the University of Eastern Finland discovered differences in one-carbon and energy metabolism between episodic and chronic depression. One-carbon metabolism plays a key role in the production of, e.g., neurotransmitters. This type of knowledge concerning metabolism in relation to psychiatric disorders may eventually help in diagnosis and lead to better targeted and personalized treatments. The results were published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports.

The diagnosis of psychiatric disorders relies on discussion and the observations of psychiatrists. In the future, metabolomic analysis could be an alternative method to separate diagnoses with often overlapping diagnostic criteria. In addition, the appropriate medical treatment is often only found after considerable trial and error. If metabolomic knowledge was more precise and we could determine more specifically how disorders are reflected in the metabolome, we might be able to use blood samples and metabolomic analysis to target appropriate medication right at the beginning of the treatment.”

Karoliina Kurkinen, Early Stage Researcher, University of Eastern Finland

Related Stories

The study was conducted on 76 young psychiatric outpatients diagnosed with episodic or chronic depression. Blood samples were analyzed to identify metabolites related to the chronicity of depression. When the metabolism of episodically depressed patients was compared with chronically depressed patients, differences in one-carbon and energy metabolism related metabolites were found. As the cohort was small, background factors, such as living habits, may have affected the results. Thus, these findings are considered preliminary, and research needs to be continued with a larger cohort to draw any stronger conclusions.

“These metabolomic studies require large study groups so that background factors can be controlled for, and actual changes become observable. Of course, the fact that so many factors, such as nutrition, sleep, and exercise, affect the metabolome does not make this task easy. However, in a large enough cohort, the core alterations can be recognized. The most interesting part of this study has been the possibility to explore the possible mechanisms leading to the chronicity of depression based on these preliminary results. The next step would be to repeat this study but with a much larger cohort and with healthy controls,” Kurkinen says.

Source:

University of Eastern Finland

Journal reference:

Kurkinen, K., et al. (2021) One-carbon and energy metabolism in major depression compared to chronic depression in adolescent outpatients: A metabolomic pilot study. Journal of Affective Disorders Reports. doi.org/10.1016/j.jadr.2021.100261.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Parental depression affects children's mental health and educational attainment
Young adults with prior self-harm and eating disorders report mental health issues during the pandemic
Mental health of older adults significantly impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
High sitting time may increase depressive symptoms and anxiety
Scientists unravel near-atomic-scale structure of depression-linked brain receptor
Study finds high levels of anxiety, depression among medical doctors during COVID-19 pandemic
Monitoring cellular metabolism for NAFLD/NASH liver disease research
Magnus Medical receives FDA's Breakthrough Device Designation for rapid-acting technology to treat major depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
School-based screening can help tackle depression in youth