Health experts recommend the increase in UK COVID-19 alert level from Level 3 to Level 4

Following advice from the UK Health Security Agency and in the light of the rapid increase in Omicron cases, the UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England National Medical Director have recommended to ministers that the UK COVID-19 alert level should increase from Level 3 to Level 4.

Transmission of COVID-19 is already high in the community, mainly still driven by Delta, but the emergence of Omicron adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services.

Related Stories

Early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster than Delta and that vaccine protection against symptomatic disease from Omicron is reduced. Data on severity will become clearer over the coming weeks but hospitalisations from Omicron are already occurring and these are likely to increase rapidly.

When vaccine protection is reduced in the way that is happening with Omicron it is essential to top up that protection with a booster. Both booster vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) increase the immune response substantially and show good effectiveness although with some reduction compared to Delta.

The NHS is currently under pressure mainly driven by non-COVID-19 pressures. With a variant spreading with increased transmissibility and reduced vaccine effectiveness, we are likely to see this pressure rise soon.

It is extremely important that if you are eligible, you get your COVID-19 vaccination now - whether this be your first, second or booster dose.

People should continue take sensible precautions including ventilating rooms, using face coverings, testing regularly and isolating when symptomatic.

Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty

Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland, Professor Sir Michael McBride

Chief Medical Officer for Scotland, Professor Gregor Smith

Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton

NHS England National Medical Director, Professor Stephen Powis

Source:

GOV.UK

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Most young people improve quickly from COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis
CDC study shows risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome elevated after Ad.26.COV2.S COVID vaccination
Impact of infection control measures and vaccines in protecting healthcare workers from COVID-19
Nasal vaccine provides broad-based protection against heterologous respiratory viruses in mice
Immunogenicity and safety of COVID-19 subunit vaccine Nanocovax in animal models
Long term vaccine response following Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination in hemodialysis patients
Symptoms after a third mRNA vaccine among patients with inflammatory bowel disease
SARS-CoV-2 infection risks increase with time in fully vaccinated adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Pioneering new medical imaging solutions

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Allen Lee from American Portwell Technology, about their work for the company and how they have become a leading provider of medical equipment and medical imaging equipment in particular.

Pioneering new medical imaging solutions

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UCLA research points the way towards a longer-lasting COVID vaccine