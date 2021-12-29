New study targets the methylation profile of microglia from human brain

In the central nervous system, microglial cells play critical roles in development, aging, brain homeostasis, and pathology. Recent studies have shown variation in the gene-expression profile and phenotype of microglia across brain regions and between different age and disease states. But the molecular mechanisms that contribute to these transcriptomic changes in the human brain are not well understood. Now, a new study targets the methylation profile of microglia from human brain.

The study appears in Biological Psychiatry, published by Elsevier.

Microglia, the brain's own immune cells, were once thought of as a homogenous population that was either "activated" or "inactivated," with either pro-inflammatory or neuroprotective effects. But the cells are now recognized to have a vast array of phenotypes depending on environmental conditions with myriad functional consequences. Microglia are increasingly appreciated as critical players in neurologic and psychiatric disorders.

Related Stories

Fatemeh Haghighi, PhD, senior author of the new work, said: "To address this gap in knowledge, we set out to characterize the DNA methylation landscape of human primary microglia cells and factors that contribute to variations in the microglia methylome."

DNA methylation is the main form of epigenetic regulation, which determines the pattern of which genes are being turned "on" or "off" in various circumstances over time.

The researchers studied isolated microglia cells from post-mortem human brain tissue from 22 donors of various age, including 1 patient with schizophrenia, 13 with mood disorder, and 8 controls with no psychiatric disorder, taken from 4 brain regions. They analyzed the microglia using genome-scale methylation microarrays.

Unsurprisingly, microglia showed DNA methylation profiles that were distinct from other cells in the central nervous system. But less expected, said Haghighi, "we found that interindividual differences rather than brain region differences had a much larger effect on the DNA methylation variability." In addition, an exploratory analysis showed differences in the methylation profile of microglia from brains of subjects with psychiatric disorders compared to controls.

These promising data point to pathology of the microglia, key immune cells of the brain, in the biology of depression."

John Krystal, MD, Editor of Biological Psychiatry

Source:

Elsevier

Journal reference:

de Witte, L. D., et al. (2021) Contribution of age, brain region, mood disorder pathology, and interindividual factors on the methylome of human microglia. Biological Psychiatry. doi.org/10.1016/j.biopsych.2021.10.020.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Microbiology | Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Excessive intake of simple sugar in adolescents could be a risk factor of psychiatric disorders
Star-shaped cells in the brain regulate cognitive flexibility
Insight into COVID-19 brain complications
INTEGRA supports groundbreaking brain tumor research
Researchers identify a transporter protein in the brain that plays a vital role in habituation
Worsening brain function linked to deep anesthesia during surgery
Graphene-based neural probes can accurately detect electrographic signatures of the epileptic brain
Researchers study how brain deficits associated with HIV and cocaine addiction might add up

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Are our bowel habits written in our DNA?

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Mauro D’Amato about how there could be clues about the regularity of bowel movements within our genes.

Are our bowel habits written in our DNA?

Mapping access to HIV care

In this interview, we speak to Professor Diego Cuadros about his latest research in which he mapped individuals' access to HIV care in Africa.

Mapping access to HIV care

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Academic education can have a positive influence on brain aging