Insignificant homology of SARS-CoV-2 spike sequences to myocarditis-associated antigens

The emergence of the severe acute respiratory coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in late 2019, which initiated the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has resulted in widespread morbidity and mortality. The most common symptoms associated with COVID-19 include dry cough, sore throat, fever, fatigue, myalgia, and loss of taste and smell. However, severe symptoms like low blood-oxygen levels and rare complications such as heart injury have been documented.

As of December 2021, more than eight billion COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide. Rare occurrences of myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported with COVID-19 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines.

Related Stories

Comparatively, viral vector vaccines have precipitated increased frequency of blood clots and, very rarely, myocarditis and pericarditis. Currently, the United States Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of two mRNA vaccines including the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 and Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccines, both of which encode for the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein as the vaccine immunogen.

Study: Lack of evidence of significant homology of SARS-CoV-2 spike sequences to myocarditis-associated antigens. Image Credit: Design_Cells / Shutterstock.com

Study: Lack of evidence of significant homology of SARS-CoV-2 spike sequences to myocarditis-associated antigens. Image Credit: Design_Cells / Shutterstock.com

About the study

In a new EBioMedicine study, researchers determine whether specific sequences within the SARS-CoV-2 S protein could lead to a cross-reactive immune response to autoantigens associated with autoimmune myocarditis.

To this end, the researchers selected myocarditis-associated antigens from the Immune Epitope Database (IEDB), including myocarditis-associated epitopes and their respective source antigens. The search revealed 66 human epitopes contained in eight protein antigens.

An additional review of autoimmune myocarditis literature revealed 23 additional antigens that had known associations with myocarditis and four antigens with potential associations with myocarditis. Overall, 35 antigens were identified for this analysis.

The occurrence of peptides in the SARS-CoV-2 S protein with high similarity to peptides in proteins associated with cardiac autoimmunity was evaluated. For this, a set of 1,259 15-mers overlapping by 14 residues encompassing the entire S protein was generated. These 15-mer peptides were compared to 35 cardiac proteins associated with cardiac autoimmunity.

Study findings

No matching peptides with any cardiac antigens were observed in the SARS-CoV-2 S protein; however, a total of 13 matches for peptides were identified from the S protein. In addition, 14 matches from shuffled peptides were identified.

Upon examining the homology of 9-mer peptide fragments at 78% homology or more, three S peptides and one shuffled peptide were found in cardiac proteins. Comparatively, at the 67% homology level, 77 homologous peptides from the S protein and 55 homologous from shuffled peptides were discovered.

Since the enrichment is not statistically significant, the results support the notion that S protein sequences are significantly enriched in peptides that are potential epitopes with significant sequence identity to human self-proteins associated with autoimmune myocarditis. Meanwhile, the analysis identified 13, 15-mer and 77, 9-mer peptides that are speculated to harbor the potential to mediate cross-reactive responses in individuals experiencing post-vaccination myocarditis.

Sets of human proteins matching the cardiac protein set were randomly selected as alternative controls. The findings showed a trend for increased hits in cardiac proteins, rather than in randomly selected proteins. However, this trend was not found to be statistically significant.

When all protein data bank (PDB) files for the myocarditis-associated antigens were compared to the SARS-Cov-2 S protein using the TM-align program, four substructures of these antigens had significant scores. The findings showed that 84.5% of sets fell below the cardiac protein set and 14.5% were at or above it in terms of mean TM-align score, all of which were not significant.

Conclusions

The incidents of myocarditis post-vaccination may not be T-cell-mediated and could have been precipitated by a transient innate response. As the median onset of myocarditis does not correlate to cross-reactive adaptive immunity, future investigations may be aimed towards determining whether other mechanisms like the activation of innate immunity are instead associated with these rare side effects.

Journal reference:
  • Marrama, D., Mahita, J., Sette, A., & Peters, B. (2022). Lack of evidence of significant homology of SARS-CoV-2 spike sequences to myocarditis-associated antigens. The Lancet. doi:10.1016/j.ebiom.2021.103807.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Nidhi Saha

Written by

Nidhi Saha

I am a medical content writer and editor. My interests lie in public health awareness and medical communication. I have worked as a clinical dentist and as a consultant research writer in an Indian medical publishing house. It is my constant endeavor is to update knowledge on newer treatment modalities relating to various medical fields. I have also aided in proofreading and publication of manuscripts in accredited medical journals. I like to sketch, read and listen to music in my leisure time.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Saha, Nidhi. (2022, January 13). Insignificant homology of SARS-CoV-2 spike sequences to myocarditis-associated antigens. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 13, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220113/Insignificant-homology-of-SARS-CoV-2-spike-sequences-to-myocarditis-associated-antigens.aspx.

  • MLA

    Saha, Nidhi. "Insignificant homology of SARS-CoV-2 spike sequences to myocarditis-associated antigens". News-Medical. 13 January 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220113/Insignificant-homology-of-SARS-CoV-2-spike-sequences-to-myocarditis-associated-antigens.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Saha, Nidhi. "Insignificant homology of SARS-CoV-2 spike sequences to myocarditis-associated antigens". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220113/Insignificant-homology-of-SARS-CoV-2-spike-sequences-to-myocarditis-associated-antigens.aspx. (accessed January 13, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Saha, Nidhi. 2022. Insignificant homology of SARS-CoV-2 spike sequences to myocarditis-associated antigens. News-Medical, viewed 13 January 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220113/Insignificant-homology-of-SARS-CoV-2-spike-sequences-to-myocarditis-associated-antigens.aspx.

Suggested Reading

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant highly resistant to vaccine-elicited and therapeutic antibodies
Emergence of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant from Southern France
Study shows probiotics can reduce symptoms of COVID-19 when taken post-exposure
Omicron infection induces cross-reactive immune responses
SARS-CoV-2 infection and immunity in pregnancy and fetal development
Factors associated with SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infection in fully vaccinated individuals
Levels of infectious SARS-CoV-2 in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals
A study on COVID vaccinated vs. unvaccinated that required hospitalization

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

International approaches to tackling food fraud

In this interview, we spoke to key members of the Food Authenticity Network to find out more about the increasing problem of food adulteration and the collaborations being made to address it.

International approaches to tackling food fraud

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Forecasting seasonal SARS-CoV-2 mutations