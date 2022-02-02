Study finds higher levels of oxytocin in men with hypersexual disorder

Men with hypersexual disorder may have higher levels of oxytocin in their blood than men without the disorder, according to a small study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Hypersexual disorder involves excessive, persistent sexual behaviors related to various mood states, with an impulsivity component and experienced loss of control.

Oxytocin is a hormone produced by the hypothalamus and secreted by the pituitary gland. It plays a key role in sexual behavior, and abnormal levels of the hormone may contribute to hypersexual disorder.

We discovered that men with compulsive sexual behavior disorder (CSBD) had higher oxytocin levels compared with healthy men. Cognitive behavioral therapy led to a reduction in both hypersexual behavior and oxytocin levels."

Andreas Chatzittofis, M.D., Ph.D., University of Cyprus Medical School in Nicosia, Cyprus and Umeå University in Umeå, Sweden

The researchers analyzed the blood samples of 64 men with hypersexual disorder and 38 healthy men and found the hypersexual men had higher levels of oxytocin in their blood. Thirty men with hypersexual disorder went through a cognitive behavioral therapy program and saw a significant reduction in their oxytocin levels after treatment.

"Oxytocin plays an important role in sex addiction and may be a potential drug target for future pharmacological treatment," Chatzittofis said.

Source:

The Endocrine Society

Journal reference:

Flanagan, J., et al. (2022) High Plasma Oxytocin Levels in Men With Hypersexual Disorder. The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. doi.org/10.1210/clinem/dgac015.

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Addition of hormone therapy to radiotherapy treatments improves survival in prostate cancer patients
New hormone may play a key role in the development of type 1 and type 2 diabetes
Blocking an enzyme activity inside fat cells can reduce obesity in mice
Newly discovered hormone may play a key role in the development of type 1 and type 2 diabetes
Cedars-Sinai researchers discover growth hormone in the colon that influences aging process
Early gender-affirming hormone therapy for transgender teens leads to better mental health
Maternal thyroid hormone levels during pregnancy may predict children's behavioral problems
Novel insights about dopamine can help find better drugs for Parkinson's patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

We speak to Professor Heather Stapleton and Dr. Nicholas Herkert about their latest research that led to the discovery of high levels of PFAS in anti-fogging sprays.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study measures arterial stiffness in women from wide age range