Loneliness during teenage years increases risk of many negative outcomes

New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology, & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London has found that young people who experience loneliness during early adolescence (age 12) are at greater risk of leaving school with lower grades than their non-lonely counterparts, even if they stop being lonely later on.

The study, published in Development and Psychopathology, finds that loneliness (whether temporary or ongoing) during someone's teenage years increases their risk of a number of negative outcomes, including poor mental health, self-harm, compulsive mobile phone use, and unhealthy lifestyle choices such as smoking. The findings suggest that, without the right support, the negative effects of loneliness could act as a force for downwards social mobility - a negative change in social position relative to where they started.

2232 participants from England and Wales were recruited from the Environmental Risk (E-Risk) Longitudinal Twin Study and assessed for a variety of outcomes at age 18; including levels of perceived loneliness, educational outcomes, and mental wellbeing.

The study established that participants who experienced loneliness were at greater risk of negative outcomes compared to those that never experienced it. By 18, those who had undergone periods loneliness in the last six years were the most likely to experience problems such as depression and anxiety, as well lower levels of life satisfaction and quality of sleep.

The researchers also drew distinction between the stages at which a child experiences loneliness. While those participants that were lonely at age 12 but subsequently 'recovered' were generally found to be at lower risk of poor mental health outcomes later on, they were still more likely to finish school with low qualifications. The researchers suggest that this could be due to early loneliness causing significant disruption, resulting in lost ground that can't be regained without support.

Our study demonstrates that loneliness during someone's teenage years can have serious impact on their later life. In 2018, nearly half of 10-12 year olds reported feeling lonely at least some of the time, with as many as 15% saying that they often felt that way.

Loneliness, however temporary, can be an extremely distressing experience, and we should make every effort to support those that need it so that they can overcome it."

Dr Timothy Matthews, study's first lead author, King's IoPPN

Related Stories

While the study did find that there were certain genetic factors that may put some people at greater risk than others of experiencing loneliness persistently, environmental factors like a loving home and supportive parents were found to have a greater influence on whether a person moved in or out of loneliness.

Professor Louise Arseneault, the study's senior author from King's IoPPN said, "This study attests to the importance of early interventions to ensure that lonely young people, particularly those in the first couple of years of secondary school, are identified and given the support that they need to ensure they don't start on the back foot."

King's IoPPN, in partnership with the South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust and the Maudsley Charity, are in the process of opening a world leading centre for children and young people mental health. The Pears Maudsley Centre for Children and Young People is expected to open in 2023 and will bring together researchers and clinicians to help find solutions that will transform the landscape for children's mental health.

The E-Risk Study is funded by the Medical Research Council. Additional support was provided by National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and by the Jacobs Foundation.

Source:

King's College London

Journal reference:

Matthews, T., et al. (2022) The developmental course of loneliness in adolescence: Implications for mental health, educational attainment and psychosocial functioning. Development and Psychopathology. doi.org/10.1017/S0954579421001632.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Innate and adaptive immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 in convalescent children and adults
Review spotlights the indirect impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on children’s health and well-being
Study shows direct relation between mental health problems and climate change-related weather events
Understanding immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 infections in children
Study explores how cannabis use affects driving performance
Supportive relationships, healthy behaviors may have a positive effect on adolescents' mental health during the pandemic
Vaccine hypersensitivity in children
Protection provided to children through parental vaccination with the BNT162b2 vaccine

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

We speak to Professor Heather Stapleton and Dr. Nicholas Herkert about their latest research that led to the discovery of high levels of PFAS in anti-fogging sprays.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Adults and children have similar neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection