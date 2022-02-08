UTSA awarded $6.8 million grant to establish a Coccidioidomycosis Collaborative Research Center

Mycology and immunology researchers from The University of Texas at San Antonio have been selected to receive a five-year, $6.8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to establish a San Antonio-based Coccidioidomycosis Collaborative Research Center (SA-CCRC) focused on developing therapeutics and vaccines against coccidioidomycosis. This highly interactive, interdisciplinary research hub will support the collaborative efforts of investigators from UTSA and UT Health San Antonio.

The award is a testament to the caliber of the mycology research group and the established expertise in innovative solutions for vaccine development against infectious diseases at UTSA."

Bernard Arulanandam, UTSA vice president for Research, Economic Development, and Knowledge Enterprise

Coccidioidomycosis, also known as valley fever, is a respiratory fungal infection found in the Southwestern United States and some aerial regions in Central and South America. Infection occurs by breathing in microscopic spores from the air in environments where the fungus Coccidioides resides.

There are an estimated 380,000 new cases in the U.S. each year. This fungal infection can lead to a broad spectrum of disorders, from self-limited flu-like symptoms to progressive pulmonary destruction and life-threatening meningitis if dissemination occurs.

The SA-CCRC will support applied clinical research and will also house an extended network of experts and collaborators from partnering institutions across the nation. Members of the center will include seasoned investigators with knowledge and technical expertise in coccidioidomycosis as well as emerging researchers attracted to this area of medical mycology.

Chiung-Yu Hung, associate professor in the UTSA Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, is a research expert in the field of Coccidioides. Her experience ranges from the development of therapeutics, diagnostics and vaccines against Coccidioides infections. She has also used multidisciplinary approaches, including molecular biology, cellular biology and immunological techniques to study host-pathogen interactions.

"Currently there is no FDA-approved vaccine against this respiratory fungal infection and approximately one-third of clinical isolates of Coccidioides species display in vitro resistance to commonly used antifungal drugs such as fluconazole," Hung said. "There is an urgent and unmet need to develop better and safe therapeutic drugs and a human vaccine to prevent this fungal disease that can sometimes spread beyond the lungs to other vital organs including the skin, bone, liver, heart and brain."

Related Stories

"Dr. Hung, along with the team she has assembled, exemplifies how UTSA researchers are tackling real-world challenges to meet an ever-growing critical need," Arulanandam added.

Hung will lead a research team in the center that seeks to develop a human vaccine with recombinant antigen and mRNA technologies. The team will study protective immunity measures against coccidioidomycosis. Joining Hung is Jose Lopez-Ribot, a faculty member in the UTSA College of Sciences with more than 30 years of experience in the field of medical mycology and co-PI of the NIH grant.

"San Antonio has a rich tradition of excellence in the study of fungal infections, with a large and highly cooperative group of medical mycologists," Lopez-Ribot said. "We are honored to have been selected by NIH to establish this collaborative Center to advance research and treatment, and to train the next generation of scientists on these devastating infections."

The center's members will include faculty members Astrid Cardona, Brian Hermann, Soo-Chan Lee, Karl Klose, Stephen Saville, Yufeng Wang and Jieh-Juen Yu from UTSA; Thomas F. Patterson and Nathan Wiederhold from UT Health San Antonio; George Thompson from UC Davis; and Gary Ostroff from the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School.

"We have worked with Lopez-Ribot and Hung on developing new treatments for coccidioidomycosis and look forward to continuing this important collaboration," said Patterson, professor and chief of infectious diseases in the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio. Patterson is also the director of the San Antonio Center for Medical Mycology.

"Coccidioidomycosis is an important fungal pathogen in the U.S. Southwest including San Antonio, and can cause devastating infections, including meningitis, that currently require lifelong therapy," Patterson added. "Wiederhold and his colleagues in the Fungus Testing Laboratory at UT Health San Antonio have shown that resistance of Coccidioides to frequently used antifungal medications is common, so that development of new therapies and approaches such as vaccines are critically needed."

Source:

University of Texas at San Antonio

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research supports the need for a 3rd mRNA COVID vaccine in patients taking immunosuppressants
New research identifies the cause of Alzheimer’s progression
Yellow fever vaccine-vectored YF-S0 as a potent COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Sino Biological Launches A Panel of Research Reagents for SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant (B.1.1.529)
Trends and developments in current and future gut microbiome research
New research may help better understand the causes of human diseases
Research on SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections shows the danger posed by Delta
Fever the dominant symptom in SARS-CoV-2 Alpha- and Delta-infected children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research says spill-over of SARS-CoV-2 from humans to cattle is possible