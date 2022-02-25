DNA biomarker test helps predict recurrence of HPV-driven oropharyngeal cancer after treatment

A large, multi-institutional study demonstrates that a blood test to detect circulating tumor DNA can accurately predict recurrence of HPV-driven oropharyngeal cancer following treatment.

Results also indicate that the biomarker test may detect recurrent disease earlier than imaging or other standard methods of post-treatment surveillance, allowing physicians to personalize treatment more quickly for patients whose cancer returns. Findings from the study will be presented today at the 2022 Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium.

Roughly 15-25% of patients with HPV-driven oropharyngeal cancer experience recurrence after treatment, often presenting as distant disease that has spread past the throat and neck. Currently, recurrence is detected primarily through imaging and physical exams, but there is wide variability in the use and frequency of these surveillance methods.

While detection of tumor-specific DNA circulating in a patient's bloodstream has shown potential as a powerful yet minimally invasive diagnostic tool for several cancers, this is the first study to demonstrate broad clinical utility and validity of the biomarker in HPV-driven oropharyngeal cancer."

Glenn J. Hanna, MD, Study Presenting Author and Director of the Center for Salivary and Rare Head and Neck Cancers, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Related Stories

In the study, researchers retrospectively examined data from 1,076 patients who had one or more tests to detect circulating tumor tissue modified viral (TTMV)-HPV DNA as part of their post-treatment surveillance. All patients were examined more than three months after completing standard treatment with surgery, radiation therapy and/or chemotherapy.

Of the 80 patients (7% of the total sample) who tested positive for the biomarker in surveillance, 95% were confirmed through imaging, biopsy and/or endoscopy as having recurrent HPV-positive disease. The presence of TTMV-HPV DNA was the first indicator of recurrence for 72% of the patients whose cancer returned, and roughly half of the recurrences (48%) were found in patients tested more than 12 months after completing therapy.

"Most patients had no other evidence of disease or clinically indeterminate disease status at the time of their first positive biomarker test," said Dr. Hanna. "Incorporating a test for TTMV-HPV DNA into routine post-treatment follow-up can enable physicians to detect recurrent cancers earlier and allow us to start recommended interventions more quickly to improve outcomes."

Dr. Hanna will present this study in Plenary Session I on Thursday, February 24, at 1:50 p.m. Mountain time. To access the meeting or schedule interviews with researchers, contact ASTRO's media relations team at [email protected]

Source:

American Society for Radiation Oncology

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Locoregional treatment does not improve outcomes in women with stage IV breast cancer
Study demonstrates that TMPRSS2, which is key to SARS-CoV-2 cell entry, is a tumor suppressor
Study on Omicron related mortality in cancer patients during recent COVID wave
UVMCC researchers address new paradigms in rectal cancer multidisciplinary care
T-cell responses linked with protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection in vaccinated individuals with or without cancer
Combination of three drugs extends the survival of patients with metastatic, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer
Biomarker could predict pathologic response to chemotherapy among bladder cancer patients
Researchers discover a new and unconventional nuclear function for cancer microRNA

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

In this interview, we speak to Dr. Ethan Winkler and Dr. Tomasz Nowakowski about their latest research which illustrated the interplay between vascular and immune cells that contributes to brain hemorrhage.

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Novel platform can become a potential approach for personalized cancer treatments