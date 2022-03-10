Natural SARS-CoV-2 infection-induced anti-spike antibody responses

In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers demonstrated the anti-spike (S) antibody (Ab) response to natural severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. They further estimated the acute SARS-CoV-2 infection-induced Ab activity against recently emerged variants like Omicron.

Study: Anti-spike antibody response to natural infection with SARS-CoV-2 and its activity against emerging variants. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock
Study: Anti-spike antibody response to natural infection with SARS-CoV-2 and its activity against emerging variants. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock

The SARS-CoV-2 outbreak had a significant impact on public health worldwide. To date, coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has caused over 448 million infections and six million deaths globally. The SARS-CoV-2 is an enveloped β-CoV with large trimeric S protein protrusions. The protection against SARS-CoV-2 is primarily dependent on S-specific Ab responses. Further, understanding the immune response towards SARS-CoV-2 is becoming increasingly important as the virus persistently spreads and causes outbreaks throughout the world.

About the study

In the current study, the scientists investigated the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2)-blocking and S-binding Ab responses during COVID-19 at various time stamps. They focused on the longevity, function, and magnitude of the anti-S Ab response to acute SARS-CoV-2 infection. The effect of emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants on the anti-S Abs evoked by acute infections in adults was also evaluated.

The study was conducted in the Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taoyuan, Taiwan. People who were SARS-CoV-2-positive based on the reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) examination of oropharyngeal swab samples were recruited for the study during January and September 2020. Before enrollment, written informed consent was procured from all subjects. 

The COVID-19 patients were admitted to negative-pressure isolation rooms as per the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control's regulations. Blood samples were collected from the participants, and before testing, the serum samples were kept at -20°C.

Nucleic acid extraction of oropharyngeal swab samples was conducted employing the Labturbo kit. The S-binding and receptor-binding domain (RBD)-ACE2 blocking activity of the serum samples was determined using flow cytometry-based assays. The serum samples' RBD-binding activity was estimated using a hemagglutination inhibition (HI) assay. The pseudovirus neutralization assay was conducted using HEK293T cells. Further, memory B cell responses were evaluated in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) using the enzyme-linked immune absorbent spot (ELISpot) assay.

Results and discussions

Related Stories

The results indicate that the anti-SARS-CoV-2 S Ab levels peaked during the initial week following COVID-19 symptom onset. The anti-S Abs continued to elevate during the second and third weeks of the SARS-CoV-2 infection. It plateaued after three weeks of symptom onset, i.e., during the recuperation phase, similar to prior reports.

The RBD-binding Ab response was detected concurrently with S-binding Abs, with its functional activities assessed via the ACE2-blocking and HI analyses. This observation suggested that the anti-RBD Abs found after acute SARS-CoV-2 wild-type (WT) infection probably had neutralizing capabilities.

Even after three weeks following COVID-19 onset, S-specific memory B cell responses remained detectable. The memory B cell responses were substantially associated with peak ACE2-blocking and S-binding serological responses. This inference suggests that the development of B cell response was critical for immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

SARS-CoV-2 patients with fever exhibited considerably higher S-specific immunoglobulin M (IgM) B cell responses, HI titers, and RBD-binding Ab responses than the non-fever patients. Further, COVID-19 patients with pneumonia had dramatically robust B-cell and anti-S Ab responses relative to those without pneumonia. 

Nonetheless, the S-binding Ab magnitude was over two-time reduced at about 11 months following COVID-19 compared to that in the convalescent phase of infection. Notably, the convalescent sera samples had more than 80-time reduced neutralization capacity against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant.

In addition, follow-up sera samples exhibited over 160-time lower neutralization capacity against Omicron. These observations indicate that COVID-19 vaccination-induced passive re-immunization might be beneficial to enhance anti-S Ab levels in convalescent SARS-CoV-2 patients. 

Conclusion

The study findings showed that the acute infection of SARS-CoV-2 induces quick and robust ACE2-blocking and S-binding Ab responses. However, the Ab responses waned off around 11 months following COVID-19. The serological responses were associated with the frequency of natural infection-induced S-specific memory B cell responses.

 In addition, the levels of ACE2-blocking, S-binding, and memory B cell responses were substantially higher in SARS-CoV-2 patients who experienced pneumonia and fever. 

Nevertheless, the S mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 variants such as Omicron and Beta significantly impacted the natural infection-induced S-specific Ab responses. The study underscores the need for sustaining functional anti-S Abs via vaccination and suggests continuous monitoring of S-specific Ab responses induced by natural SARS-CoV-2 infections.

*Important notice

bioRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Shanet Susan Alex

Written by

Shanet Susan Alex

Shanet Susan Alex, a medical writer, based in Kerala, India, is a Doctor of Pharmacy graduate from Kerala University of Health Sciences. Her academic background is in clinical pharmacy and research, and she is passionate about medical writing. Shanet has published papers in the International Journal of Medical Science and Current Research (IJMSCR), the International Journal of Pharmacy (IJP), and the International Journal of Medical Science and Applied Research (IJMSAR). Apart from work, she enjoys listening to music and watching movies.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Susan Alex, Shanet. (2022, March 10). Natural SARS-CoV-2 infection-induced anti-spike antibody responses. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 10, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220310/Natural-SARS-CoV-2-infection-induced-anti-spike-antibody-responses.aspx.

  • MLA

    Susan Alex, Shanet. "Natural SARS-CoV-2 infection-induced anti-spike antibody responses". News-Medical. 10 March 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220310/Natural-SARS-CoV-2-infection-induced-anti-spike-antibody-responses.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Susan Alex, Shanet. "Natural SARS-CoV-2 infection-induced anti-spike antibody responses". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220310/Natural-SARS-CoV-2-infection-induced-anti-spike-antibody-responses.aspx. (accessed March 10, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Susan Alex, Shanet. 2022. Natural SARS-CoV-2 infection-induced anti-spike antibody responses. News-Medical, viewed 10 March 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220310/Natural-SARS-CoV-2-infection-induced-anti-spike-antibody-responses.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study suggests history of childhood traumas may increase the risk of long COVID
Will Omicron BA.2 become the next dominant variant?
Novel respiratory model predicts mechanisms altered by SARS-CoV-2 variants
Immunity before and after the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant in South Africa
Common rapid antigen tests detect Delta and Omicron SARS-CoV-2 strains effectively
Emergence of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron likely due to immune selective pressure
Melatonin as a safe and potentially life-saving treatment for COVID-19
Study examines whether knowledge of virus-neutralizing antibody titer impacted wellness decision-making

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Evaluating the Seven Components of Wisdom

In this interview, we speak to Professor Dilip Jeste about what 'wisdom' actually is, how it can be assessed, and what this can mean for our health.

Evaluating the Seven Components of Wisdom

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
A model for predicting the evolution of the Omicron wave