UQ researchers discover a molecule essential for regulating nerve repair

Researchers at The University of Queensland have identified a molecule essential for regulating the repair of injured nerves, which could help people recover from nerve damage.

The finding was made using the nematode worm C. elegans which has long been studied by researchers for its ability to self-repair nerve cells.

Professor Massimo Hilliard and his team at UQ's Queensland Brain Institute (QBI) have identified that the enzyme ADM-4 is an essential protein regulating the molecular glue, or fusogen, needed for nerve repair.

We have shown that animals lacking ADM-4 cannot repair their nerves by fusion.

ADM-4 must function within the injured neuron to stabilize the fusogen EFF-1 and allow the membranes of the separated nerves to merge.

An exciting part of this discovery is that ADM-4 is similar to a mammalian gene, opening up the possibility that one day we may harness this process in humans."

Professor Massimo Hilliard, UQ's Queensland Brain Institute

Study first author, Dr Xue Yan Ho, said the nematode provided a great platform for these studies.

"Our goal is to uncover the molecules and understand their role in nerve repair in C. elegans," Dr Ho said.

Related Stories

"If we can understand how to control this process, we can apply this knowledge to other animal models.

"The hope is that one day, we can induce the same mechanical process in people who have had a nerve injury.

"We are still a long way from this goal, but the discovery of ADM-4's role is an important step forward."

Nerve cells communicate using long, cable-like structures called axons.

As they are long and thin, they are very susceptible to breaking, which stops nerve cells from communicating and leads to issues like paralysis.

A few years ago, Professor Hilliard and his team discovered that C. elegans could spontaneously re-join two separated axon fragments, a process called axonal fusion.

QBI's Associate Professor Victor Anggono helped the team define the molecular mechanisms of this process.

"Using neurosurgery to stitch together damaged nerves has limited success," Dr Anggono said.

"A different approach using gene technology to directly provide the molecular glue, or activate the fusogen regulator ADM-4, or using pharmacology to activate these components, may facilitate complete regeneration."

Source:

The University of Queensland

Journal reference:

Ho, X.Y., et al. (2022) The metalloprotease ADM-4/ADAM17 promotes axonal repair. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.abm2882.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cow's milk protein can trigger inflammation in multiple sclerosis sufferers
Single protein elicits multilineage reprogramming of astrocytes in adult mouse brains
YME1L protein regulates the production of new nerve cells in the brain
Search for a treatment to stop nerve cell degeneration yields promising results
Study provides insights into how early life events can affect brain wiring patterns
KTU researchers improve an algorithm that detects Alzheimer's disease from MRI images
Researchers identify motor neuron toxin associated with ALS
Antibody treatment improves symptoms of neuromyelitis optica in a rat model

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New DNA test can quickly and accurately identify a range of hard-to-diagnose genetic diseases