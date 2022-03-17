Study finds serum antibody levels after BNT162b2 booster dropped significantly but remained higher than after the second dose

A recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server assessed the reduction in antibody titers observed after the third dose of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) BNT162b2 vaccine in adults.

Study: Short-term drop in antibody titer after the third dose of SARS-CoV-2 BNT162b2 vaccine in adults. Image Credit: Irina Shatilova/Shutterstock
The rising number of breakthrough coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infections has led to the introduction of a booster vaccine dose in the vaccination schedule for adults. However, there is still a lack of knowledge concerning the durability and long-term effect of the booster vaccine-induced immune response.

About the study

The present study assessed the antibody titers produced against SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) immunoglobulin G (IgG), four and 11 weeks post booster vaccination with BNT162b2, and 11 weeks post-second BNT162b2 dose administration.

The study consisted of employees of a German secondary care hospital named the Hospital Reinbek St. Adolf-Stift, who had received three BNT162b2 doses. Blood samples were drawn from the eligible individuals 11 weeks post-second vaccine dose administration and four weeks post-third vaccination between November 2021 and December 2021. In January 2022, 11 weeks after the third dose, a follow-up blood sample was also obtained.

An anti-SARS-CoV-2 assay was employed to estimate the level of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies in the samples in terms of binding-antibody units per ml (BAU/ml). Also, neutralizing anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were ascertained.

Results

The study results showed that blood samples were drawn from a total of 103 participants 11 weeks post-third dose vaccination. The participants had a median age of 48.03 years, while 73% of the participants were female. A total of 95.9% of the participants had a positive antibody response 11 weeks after the second vaccine dose with a mean titer value of 611.92 ± 450.31 BAU/ml. Also, four weeks after the third dose vaccination, all the participants showed positive seroconversion and tested seropositive for 11 weeks after the third dose vaccination.  

A mean antibody titer value of 611.92 ± 450.31 BAU/ml was observed 11 weeks after the second dose as opposed to the titer value of 2389.10 ± 1433.90 BAU/ml found four weeks post the third vaccine administration, indicating a significant increase in the antibody titer level due to the third dose. A substantial increase in neutralizing antibodies was also observed after the third dose vaccination.

Furthermore, four weeks post the third dose, the mean IgG-titer value was 4155.59 ± 2373.65 BAU/ml which reduced to 2389.10 ± 1433.90 BAU/ml 11 weeks post the third dose. A similar drop was also found in the titer values of neutralizing antibodies, with a marked decrease within 11 weeks after the third dose while still maintaining a high titer level of 99.73% ± 0.18%.   

Conclusion

The study findings showed that a significant drop in binding-antibody titers and neutralizing antibody titers was observed within a short term after the third dose vaccination; however, the titers remained comparatively high. The researchers believe that the clinical data provided by this study about the short-term persistence of antibody levels post-second and third vaccine doses indicate the need for a potential fourth vaccine dose.

*Important notice

medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News


The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Updated results from ongoing study on the effect of a BNT162b2 booster dose on anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies