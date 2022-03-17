Study reports reduced disease severity in Syrian hamsters during re-infection with SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant

In a recent study published in the latest issue of the Journal Viruses, researchers studied the immune responses in Syrian hamsters re-infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Delta and B.1 variants three months after the primary infection.

Study: Protective Immunity of the Primary SARS-CoV-2 Infection Reduces Disease Severity Post Re-Infection with Delta Variants in Syrian Hamsters. Image Credit: Natalia7/Shutterstock
Study: Protective Immunity of the Primary SARS-CoV-2 Infection Reduces Disease Severity Post Re-Infection with Delta Variants in Syrian Hamsters. Image Credit: Natalia7/Shutterstock

Background

SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant has evolved into multiple sub-lineages circulating globally. Among these sub-lineages, AY.1 and AY.2 possess the K417N mutation, which is also found in the B.1.351 variant, suggesting its role in exceptional immune evasion capabilities of these variants.

Unfortunately, only a few studies have studied the biological characteristics of these sub-lineages, including their transmissibility, disease severity, and immune evasion capabilities.

About the study

In the present study, researchers assessed the severity of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection due to the Delta AY.1 variant and compared it with the Delta and B.1 variant-induced infections in Syrian hamsters.

There were three study groups, each with 12–14 weeks old 17 female Syrian hamsters. The research team intranasally inoculated these hamsters with a Delta/Delta AY.1/B.1 variants dosage of 105 median tissue culture infectious dose (TCID50) (0.1 mL volume).

They collected their throat swabs, nasal wash, and feces samples on alternate days during the study period and observed them for 14 days for bodyweight loss. They sacrificed five hamsters from each study group on days 3, 7, and 14 post-infections (p.i.) for organ harvesting and blood samples. In particular, they harvested the animal’s heart, liver, lungs, nasal turbinates, kidney, intestine, spleen, and brain.

The research team used 16–18 weeks old 12 female hamsters for the re-infection study. They randomly divided test animals into three groups, each consisting of four animals, and evaluated their immunoglobulin G (IgG) response and neutralizing antibody (NAb) levels.

Notably, these hamsters were reinfected three months after the primary infection. They inoculated test animals with the Delta/Delta AY.1/B.1 variants with a dosage of 105 TCID50 intranasally. Next, they collected their throat swabs, nasal wash, and feces samples on days 2, 4, and 6 p.i. and monitored body weight changes for seven days. They sacrificed animals on days 3, 7, and 14 p.i. to collect lungs, nasal turbinates, and blood samples.

They performed real-time quantitative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) to estimate the genomic ribonucleic acid (gRNA) and subgenomic RNA (sgRNA) load in the nasal wash, throat swabs, and organ tissue samples of the test animals. The titers in the Vero cells were determined by the Reed and Muench method using lung samples harvested on day 7 post-infection.

Further, they used an in-house developed qualitative enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) to test for IgG antibodies in the serum samples. They had set ELISA cutoff at an optical density (OD) value of 0.2 and a positive to negative ratio of 1.5.

Related Stories

They also performed a plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT) against the B.1, Delta, AY.1, and Beta variants to compute the PRNT50 titers which denoted the serum concentration required to reduce the number of plaques by 50%.  Next, they performed an ELISA-based estimation to assess the cytokine levels in hamster sera sample, including interleukin-4 (IL-4), IL-6, IL-10, interferon γ (IFN-γ), and tumor necrosis factor α (TNF-α).

The lung histological examinations helped the researchers to compare and statistically analyze the cumulative severity scores (on a scale of 0 to 4) of infected and re-infected animal groups.

They performed these comparisons day-wise among Delta, AY.1, and B.1 infected groups (the primary infection group) for viral load, virus shedding, bodyweight loss, NAb titers, and histopathological scores. They compared this data with the uninfected control hamster sera to study the cytokine responses. Lastly, they performed these comparisons for the re-infection study with each variant, using the data from the primary infection group of the corresponding SARS-CoV-2 variant.

Study findings

The authors noted that the K417N mutation in the Delta AY.1 variant was critical for neutralization resistance against potent anti-SARS-CoV-2 NAbs; however, it did not confer any advantage from the immune evasion standpoint against the Delta, B.1, and Beta variants.

The B.1.351 variant has a remarkable immune evasion potential due to the mutations K417N, E484K, and N501Y in the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of its spike (S) region. Accordingly, the authors observed cross-reactive NAbs against the examined variants after infection and a boost in titers after re-infection. However, the NAb titers were significantly reduced against the Beta variant in the case of the Delta and B.1 variant-infected animal sera after primary infection.

Regarding cytokine levels, they observed increased IL-6 cytokine levels after primary infection in the hamsters with SARS-CoV-2 variants. Additionally, IL-4, IFN-γ, and TNF-α also increased during the acute phase of COVID-19 in test animals. Surprisingly, there were no elevations in the cytokine responses after re-infection.

Notably, they observed the highest average lung sgRNA loads on days 7 and 14 p.i. and the highest increase in serum IL-6 levels in animals infected with the B.1 variant.

A previous study has shown that COVID-19 reinfection reduces viral replication and decreases transmission efficiency in Syrian hamsters re-infected 29 days after the primary infection. Another study conducted 15 months after the primary infection in hamsters demonstrated protection against lung disease caused by the Delta variant and prevention of viral transmission to naive hamsters.

In the present study, the authors observed a similar reduction in viral shedding; however, the nasal turbinate viral load remained comparable most likely due to a high viral dose of 105 TCID50 for the re-infection studies. Nonetheless, this finding highlights why it is critical to adhere to COVID-19-appropriate behavior.

Conclusions

To conclude, the Delta AY.1 variant-infected hamsters had mild COVID-19 symptoms and did not show any neutralization resistance. However, re-infection with higher viral doses of the Delta and B.1 variant three months after B.1 variant infection reduced virus shedding, disease severity, and increased NAb titers. These observations in test animals were the same irrespective of the variant studied.

Taken together, the study data demonstrated that although the previous infection could reduce the severity of secondary infection by the Delta variant, it does not guarantee prevention from re-infection as it does not provide sterilizing immunity.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Neha Mathur

Written by

Neha Mathur

Neha is a digital marketing professional based in Gurugram, India. She has a Master’s degree from the University of Rajasthan with a specialization in Biotechnology in 2008. She has experience in pre-clinical research as part of her research project in The Department of Toxicology at the prestigious Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow, India. She also holds a certification in C++ programming.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Mathur, Neha. (2022, March 17). Study reports reduced disease severity in Syrian hamsters during re-infection with SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 17, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220317/Study-reports-reduced-disease-severity-in-Syrian-hamsters-during-re-infection-with-SARS-CoV-2-Delta-variant.aspx.

  • MLA

    Mathur, Neha. "Study reports reduced disease severity in Syrian hamsters during re-infection with SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant". News-Medical. 17 March 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220317/Study-reports-reduced-disease-severity-in-Syrian-hamsters-during-re-infection-with-SARS-CoV-2-Delta-variant.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Mathur, Neha. "Study reports reduced disease severity in Syrian hamsters during re-infection with SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220317/Study-reports-reduced-disease-severity-in-Syrian-hamsters-during-re-infection-with-SARS-CoV-2-Delta-variant.aspx. (accessed March 17, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Mathur, Neha. 2022. Study reports reduced disease severity in Syrian hamsters during re-infection with SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant. News-Medical, viewed 17 March 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220317/Study-reports-reduced-disease-severity-in-Syrian-hamsters-during-re-infection-with-SARS-CoV-2-Delta-variant.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Rates of rapid antigen test positivity after day 5 from a positive COVID-19 test
Dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 transmission at Purdue University
Origins and evolutions of SARS-CoV-2 Alpha variant in the UK
Exploring SARS-CoV-2 spike evolution in relation to sensitivity to antiviral restriction factors
Updated results from ongoing study on the effect of a BNT162b2 booster dose on anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies
Study finds chimeric mRNA induces potent and broadly acting neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants
Common rapid antigen tests detect Delta and Omicron SARS-CoV-2 strains effectively
Study suggests increased durability of immune responses towards SARS-CoV-2 spike protein after BNT62b2 booster

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Lateral flow assays: The possibilities beyond COVID-19

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Andre Alfaro from nanoComposix (now a Fortis Life Sciences company) about the possibilities lateral flow assays offer in the post-covid healthscape.

Lateral flow assays: The possibilities beyond COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study rules out post-COVID-19 conditions in hospitalized patients in South Africa