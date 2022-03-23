Importance of Numb-associated kinases in SARS-CoV-2 infection

Scientists stated the importance of understanding various aspects of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Some factors, such as vaccine hesitancy, shortage of vaccines in many parts of the world, and the continual emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants, have prolonged the pandemic.

Background

Scientists have developed some direct-acting antivirals (DAAs), e.g., nirmatrelvir (protease inhibitor) and molnupiravir (polymerase inhibitor), for the treatment of severely infected COVID-19 patients. However, extensive use of DAAs could lead to the emergence of resistant viral variants. Hence, there is a need for new host-targeted antiviral drugs that could suppress viral replication with a high barrier to resistance.

Previous studies have revealed that SARS-CoV-2 infection is mediated by the binding of the spike protein of the virus with angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) of the host. Some of the factors associated with viral infection are neuropilin-1 (NRP-1) and cellular transmembrane protease serine 2 (TMPRSS2). After the virus gains entry to the targeted host cell, the virions assemble in the endoplasmic reticulum-Golgi intermediate compartment (ERGIC) and egress through the secretory pathway.

The Numb-associated kinases (NAK) family of Ser/Thr kinases contains adaptor-associated kinase 1 (AAK1), BMP-2 inducible kinase (BIKE/BMP2K), cyclin G-associated kinase (GAK), and serine/threonine kinase 16 (STK16). Interestingly, these kinases do not share many similarities in the kinase domain. One of the important functions of these kinases is the regulation of intracellular membrane trafficking. AAK1 and GAK are associated with phosphorylation of endocytic adaptor protein complex 2 (AP2M1) and secretory AP complex 1 (AP1M1), which enhances binding of the virus to the host. Previous studies have also reported that BIKE is an accessory protein that binds the endocytic adaptor NUMB and phosphorylates AP2M1. The primary function of STK16 is that it regulates various physiological activities, such as Golgi assembly, trans-Golgi network (TGN) protein secretion, and TGF-beta signaling.

A New Study

Previous studies have indicated the role of AAK1 and GAK in enabling intracellular trafficking of viruses, such as hepatitis C virus (HCV), dengue virus (DENV), and Ebola virus (EBOV), during the entry and assembly phases. Based on in silico studies, AAK1 was proposed as a cellular target of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, there is a gap in research regarding NAKs as potential targets for anti-SARS-CoV-2 therapy.

A new study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server has focussed on assessing four members of the NAK family that are associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. These kininases could act as a target for the development of effective COVID-19 therapeutics.

Key Findings

In this study, researchers integrated virological, genetic and pharmacological approaches to investigate the role of four NAKs in SARS-CoV-2 infection. Additionally, the authors provided a proof of concept to show that NAK inhibitors could be used to treat SARS-CoV-2 infection. Previous studies have used artificial intelligence to identify AAK1 as a target candidate for SARS-CoV-2 treatment. The researchers have used the RNAi approach to show that AAK1 is essential for SARS-CoV-2 infection. Additionally, scientists provided genetic evidence to prove that BIKE, GAK and STK16 are proviral factors of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

This study provided evidence that NAKs regulate SARS-CoV-2 entry. A decreased level of NAKs was seen to reduce the entry of pseudo- and wild-type SARS-CoV-2 through Nluc assays and other specific assays related to measuring viral RNA at 2 hpi. Interestingly, time-of-addition experiments showed that pharmacological inhibition of AAK1/BIKE potently inhibited viral infection. A previous study showed that the conserved tyrosine motif in the cytoplasmic tail of ACE2, mediated interaction with AP2M1, which is essential for SARS-CoV-2 infection when the level of TMPRSS2 is low. The current study revealed that in high TMPRSS2 expressing Calu-3 cells, NAKs are essential for the entry of SARS-CoV-2. Additionally, researchers also observed that NAKs are involved with regulating later stages of the SARS-CoV-2 life cycle (e.g., assembly and/or egress) but not RNA replication.

In this study, researchers provided robust evidence to show that NAKs can serve as a potential target for the development of anti-SARS-CoV-2 therapy. The finding of this study is in line with previous studies that revealed AAK1 inhibitors could effectively suppress SARS-CoV-2 infection. Gefitinib, RMC-242, and SGC-GAK-1 are NAK inhibitors that exhibited moderate antiviral activity against SARS4-CoV-2. Interestingly, the STK16 inhibitor also revealed the anti-SARS-CoV-2 effect. Scientists used artificial intelligence to identify baricitinib, a NAK inhibitor, which displayed an anti-inflammatory effect. The authors also stated that combining compounds with anti-AAK1/BIKE and anti-GAK activities could provide a synergistic antiviral effect against SARS-CoV-2.

Conclusion

The current study provided robust evidence that showed NAKs are a potential target for the development of antiviral therapy for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. They can also be used for developing treatments of other coronavirus infections.

*Important Notice

