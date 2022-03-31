Cannabis use during pregnancy may be linked with negative health outcomes in children

Cannabis use among pregnant women is on the rise and may be associated with negative health outcomes in children, according to a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

A 2016 study in Colorado revealed that up to 22% of pregnant women had detectable levels of cannabinoids in their body. Women who use cannabis, both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), during pregnancy could be putting their child at risk for low birth weight and behavioral problems. Exposure to cannabinoids may also increase the child's future risk of obesity and high blood sugar.

Part of CBD's popularity is that it is marketing as being "nonpsychoactive," and that consumers can reap health benefits from the plant without the high. CBD is advertised as providing relief for anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. It is also marketed to promote sleep.

We found that cannabis use during pregnancy was linked to increased fat mass percentage and fasting glucose levels in 5-year-old children. We would encourage women to refrain from using any cannabis while pregnant or breastfeeding to minimize adverse health effects in the offspring."

Brianna Moore, Ph.D., of the Colorado School of Public Health in Aurora, Colo

The researchers studied urine samples from 103 pregnant women, 15% of whom had detectable levels of cannabinoids (such as THC and CBD) in their urine. These mothers' 5-year-old children had higher fat mass and fasting glucose levels compared to children who were not exposed to cannabis during pregnancy.

"More studies are needed to understand how exposure to different cannabinoids during pregnancy may impact the offspring," Moore said.

Source:

The Endocrine Society

Journal reference:

Moore, B.F., et al. (2022) Fetal Exposure to Cannabis and Childhood Metabolic Outcomes: The Healthy Start Study. The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. doi.org/10.1210/clinem/dgac101.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Causal links between severe COVID-19 and blood proteins identified via proteome-wide Mendelian randomization in new study
New inhibitor shows promise in fighting obesity and preventing heart disease
Family-based behavioral treatment improves weight-related outcomes in children with severe obesity
Fermented soybean waste could help mitigate effects of diet-induced obesity
Small change approach not more effective than monitoring alone in preventing weight gain
Study reveals differential blood glycoprotein profiles in symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients
Family-based behavioral treatment helps improve weight-related outcomes in children
Study determines the molecular signatures of monocytes and regulatory T cells in the circulating blood of COVID-19 patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Urgent action needed to stem the rising trend of obesity in Africa