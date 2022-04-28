Yale researchers identify immune system culprit in severe COVID cases

Yale researchers have identified a particular immune response pathway that leads to severe illness and death in people infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The study was published April 28 in the journal Nature.

Researchers have known that once the COVID-19 virus infects the lungs it can trigger what has been called a "cytokine storm," or an overactive immune response that leads to deadly inflammation in the lungs. For the new study, a Yale team led by postdoctoral fellow Esen Sefik, who is part of the lab of senior author Richard Flavell, studied the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection in mice engineered to have a human immune system.

Related Stories

To their surprise, they found that immune cells themselves, not just epithelial cells lining the lung, can harbor the virus. When the body detects the virus in these cells, inflammasomes, part of the immune system's early warning system, produce and release cytokines which prompt these immune cells to commit suicide in an attempt to abort infection. However, the cytokines also recruit even more inflammatory cells to the lungs from the blood, which drives a vicious cycle that leads to pneumonia.

It's like a broadcast system, but in this case the message is lethal."

Richard Flavell, Sterling Professor of Immunobiology and investigator for the Howard Hughes Medical Institute

In the mouse model of COVID-19, researchers were able to rescue infected mice from pneumonia by blocking the NLPR3 inflammasome pathway. With the inflammasome pathway blocked, immune system cells were still infected. But they were no longer inflammatory and therefore could not contribute to damaging levels of inflammation, researchers found.

One byproduct of this rescue, however, is that the cells no longer die and as a consequence release more virus. Nonetheless, blockade of the inflammasome pathway along with antiviral treatment could provide a way to treat COVID-19 pneumonia and prevent severe cases of COVID -19, researchers say.

Although there are no approved drugs that block the NLPR3 pathway, several pharmaceutical and biotech companies are developing them, Flavell said.

The research was funded by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

Source:

Yale University

Journal reference:

Sefik, E., et al. (2022) Inflammasome activation in infected macrophages drives COVID-19 pathology. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-04802-1.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study suggests recent common cold may actually lead to worse COVID-19 disease
Could sound waves help to regrow bones?
CAR TCell Therapy: The Future of Cancer and HIV Treatment?
Antibodies that neutralize most sarbecoviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 variants
mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccines induce slightly different immune responses
World Tuberculosis Day 2022: an interview with Dr. Maxine Caws
What does the Future of Microfluidics within Research Look Like?
Unhealthy air increases the chances of catching COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
World Malaria Day 2022: How the knockdown of P. falciparum RAP01 and RAP21 proteins could lead to novel antimalarial therapeutics