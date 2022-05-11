Changing lifestyle behaviors can have a marked effect on lifespan, study finds

Idioms and proverbs about the importance of maintaining good health span the ages. Many emphasize how closely health is tied to happiness and the opportunity to live a fulfilling and enjoyable life.

A study published this month in Age and Ageing by The Japan Collaborate Cohort (JACC) Study group at Osaka University assessed the impact of modifying lifestyle behaviors on life expectancy from middle age onwards. The researchers found that adopting five or more healthy lifestyle behaviors increased life expectancy even for individuals >80 years of age and, importantly, including those with chronic conditions.

Lifespan is dependent on social factors such as socioeconomic status, policy factors such as assisted access to healthcare, and lifestyle factors like diet and exercise. The current study used a baseline survey from the JACC study, a large research project of 49,021 individuals conducted from 1988 to1990 in 45 areas of Japan.

Related Stories

The aim was to increase knowledge about what factors contribute to death from cancer and cardiovascular disease; thus, the questionnaire included components such as diet, exercise, alcohol intake, smoking status, sleep duration, and body mass index. Points were given for each healthy behavior and the impact of modifying these lifestyle behaviors on projected lifespan was assessed.

The study continued until December 2009, by which time 8,966 individuals had died. The study's primary author, Dr. Ryoto Sakaniwa said. "The results were very clear. A higher number of modified healthy behaviors was directly associated with great longevity for both men and women." The lifetime gains were highest for reducing alcohol intake, not smoking, losing weight, and increasing sleep, adding up to 6 years of life for healthy 40-year-olds.

This benefit was prominent even among older individuals (80 years or more) and those with one or more major comorbidities including cancer, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, and kidney disease, and in each life stage from middle age onwards.

This is a particularly important finding given that the prevalence of chronic disease has increased globally and is a major cause of death in older populations. This is one of the first studies to measure the impact of improvements to health behavior among older individuals in a country with a national life expectancy achieving almost 85 years."

Hiroyasu Iso, Senior Author and Professor, Osaka University

The finding that lifestyle improvements has a positive impact on health despite chronic health conditions and older age is an empowering one, especially given the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and longer life. The findings of this study will contribute to the design of future healthcare settings, public health approaches, and policies that work in partnership with patients to promote healthy lifestyle choices.

Source:

Osaka University

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Obesity plus alcohol intake may increase risk of developing alcohol-related cancer
New wearable can continuously monitor several health stats simultaneously in real-time
What can chimpanzees tell us about cancer propensity in humans?
Stem cell therapy prevents type 1 diabetes induced by anti-cancer drugs
Research suggests Twitter as a powerful tool to drive awareness about pancreatic cancer
Hydrogen sulfide production in the gut is based on animal- or plant-based diet, study finds
Research highlight reports on the observed differences in transmissibility and pathogenicity of Omicron vs. earlier variants of SARS-CoV-2
Effects of diet on COVID-19 outcomes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Discovery provides critical clues to why many immunotherapies trigger dangerous side effects