INTEGRA solutions helping to support a new generation of RNA sequencing

INTEGRA Biosciences’ electronic handheld pipetting solutions are helping to improve the throughput capacity of bulk RNA barcoding and sequencing (BRB-seq) at Alithea Genomics in Switzerland. The company’s fast, high throughput and robust in-house BRB-seq service provides crucial gene expression data at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional RNA-seq, and the company’s workflow relies on INTEGRA VIAFLO 96 and VIAFLO 384 electronic handheld pipettes to provide the speed and precision needed for seamless plate-to-plate transfers.

Related Stories

Traditional RNA-seq protocols process samples individually, which can become extremely time consuming and tiresome. That’s why Alithea Genomics offers a BRB-seq service that pools and processes samples together in a single tube, saving on both reagents and time, making this approach ideal for large-scale projects. To offer customers enhanced speed, precision, and throughput, the company began using VIAFLO 96 and VIAFLO 384 pipetting systems for plate-to-plate transfers for its in-house service, as well as to assemble and aliquot sequencing kit plates to ship to customers.

Riccardo Dainese, CEO of Alithea, explained: “For us, the VIAFLO 96 and VIAFLO 384 provide the best balance between automation, pricing, and throughput. They allow us to seamlessly transfer and quickly process thousands of samples, while still retaining the flexibility to change between 96 to 384 channel pipetting heads as often as required.”

Being able to guarantee the precision of plate-to-plate transfers has been so important – especially when preparing ready-to-use plates for our customers – because it translates directly into data accuracy and uniformity. The VIAFLO 96 and VIAFLO 384 can aspirate a defined volume, then simultaneously dispense multiple smaller aliquots into 96 or 384 well plates, providing us with a much more convenient workflow than manual pipetting, while helping to guarantee precision. The systems give us everything we need to achieve our target throughput, without the hefty price tag of a large, automated liquid handling robot,” Riccardo concluded.

 

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Miscellaneous News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. (2022, June 17). INTEGRA solutions helping to support a new generation of RNA sequencing. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 17, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220617/INTEGRA-solutions-helping-to-support-a-new-generation-of-RNA-sequencing.aspx.

  • MLA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "INTEGRA solutions helping to support a new generation of RNA sequencing". News-Medical. 17 June 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220617/INTEGRA-solutions-helping-to-support-a-new-generation-of-RNA-sequencing.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "INTEGRA solutions helping to support a new generation of RNA sequencing". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220617/INTEGRA-solutions-helping-to-support-a-new-generation-of-RNA-sequencing.aspx. (accessed June 17, 2022).

  • Harvard

    INTEGRA Biosciences. 2022. INTEGRA solutions helping to support a new generation of RNA sequencing. News-Medical, viewed 17 June 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220617/INTEGRA-solutions-helping-to-support-a-new-generation-of-RNA-sequencing.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Win 1 of 10 INTEGRA VOYAGER pipette kits!
INTEGRA pipettes accelerate COVID-19 testing for pediatric hospital group
VOYAGER adjustable tip spacing pipette increases productivity in a real-life situation
Win an EVOLVE Manual Pipette Starter Pack from INTEGRA
INTEGRA launches voice-activated pipettes
INTEGRA offers tips and tricks to solve your pipetting challenges
INTEGRA’s ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot helps to streamline sample pooling for arbovirus testing
INTEGRA increases global turnover by 46 %

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from INTEGRA Biosciences

See all content from INTEGRA Biosciences
You might also like...
INTEGRA’s VOYAGER offers effective pipetting for plant-based transient expression and bacteriocin testing applications