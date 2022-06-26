Ischemic stroke patients with no previously diagnosed risk factors found to have underlying conditions in most cases

People who suffer from ischemic strokes with no previously diagnosed risk factors have been found to have underlying conditions in the majority of cases, a new study presented today at the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress 2022 has shown.

Overall, the study identified 67.7% of stroke patients with previously undiagnosed major risk factors (UMRF) were found to have one major risk factor.

Researchers from the Centre Vaudois, Lausanne, Switzerland, analyzed health records of 4,354 stroke patients from the ASTRAL registry from 2003 to 2018, 1,125 of whom had UMRF.

The most common detected vascular risk factor was dyslipidemia, an imbalance of blood fats such as high cholesterol or raised levels of triglycerides (61.4% of patients). The second most common risk factor was high blood pressure (23.7% of patients), and one in 10 (10.2% of patients) patients had atrial fibrillation, a condition which causes a fast and often irregular heartbeat.

Using multivariate analyses, the research found a positive association between UMRF patients and lower age, non-Caucasian ethnicity, contraceptive use in women aged under 55 and smoking for patients 55 and older. The research also found negative associations with antiplatelet (blood thinner) use before the stroke and higher Body Mass Index (BMI).

Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot or other blockage cuts off bloody supply to the brain and is the most common type of stroke.

Lead author Dr André Rêgo said the study provides important insights on major risk factors for ischemic stroke.