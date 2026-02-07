High-dose motor therapy improves outcomes after perinatal stroke

In infants and toddlers who had a stroke before birth or as a newborn (28 days or younger), a treatment that combined restricting the use of the stronger arm with intensive task-oriented physical therapy led to improved function and skill gained on the weak side compared to standard care, according to preliminary late-breaking science presented today at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2026. The meeting, Feb. 4 - 6, 2026, in New Orleans, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.

Perinatal arterial ischemic stroke (PAIS) is the most common form of stroke in children, which causes functional impairment and limited voluntary motor control on one side of the body, a condition known as hemiparesis.

Constraint-induced Movement Therapy (CIMT) is a rehabilitation approach to improve use of an impaired upper extremity, helping to rewire the brain after injury such as a stroke. In this study, treatment with CIMT for very young children after a stroke was designed to increase the use of the more-affected arm and hand. The treatment included intensive motor therapy that was task-oriented and guided by learning principles to improve motor function, coordination and independence in daily activities by restricting the use of the stronger arm and hand with a lightweight cast.

This study is the first to evaluate the potential impact of this form of CIMT, which is delivered in the child's home or natural settings and includes a parent program to help children in this age range after perinatal strokes.

This research fills a knowledge gap. Previously, parents and physicians relied on findings from a mixed group of mostly older children with cerebral palsy and hemiparesis to make treatment recommendations; however, these findings lacked sufficient data about benefits for this clinical population of infants and toddlers. Now, we confidently know that this treatment, at both dosages, was well-received, safe and produced measurable benefits." Sharon Ramey, Ph.D., study author, co-director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Neuromotor Research Clinic, a distinguished scholar and professor, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, and professor, department of psychiatry and behavioral medicine, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine in Roanoke, Virginia

In this Phase 3, randomized clinical trial (a large-scale study to evaluate the effectiveness of a treatment) testing the I-ACQUIRE treatment, researchers enrolled 216 children, ages 8 months to 36 months, at 15 different U.S. universities and hospitals; outcomes from 167 children were included in today's presentation. Parents granted permission for their children to participate.

The children were randomly placed into one of three groups:

Moderate-dose I-ACQUIRE therapy: three hours of therapy per day together with constraint of the less-affected limb for five days a week for four consecutive weeks. High-dose I-ACQUIRE therapy: six hours of therapy with constraint of the less-affected arm and hand five days a week, for four consecutive weeks. Usual care: about 1 hour of physical therapy and 1 hour of occupational therapy each week from community therapists for most cases.

All therapy was focused on helping children gain new skills and increase their daily use of their more-impaired arm and hand.

Certified assessors, who were unaware (blinded) of which treatment group the child was enrolled in, measured each child's arm and hand skills before treatment, at the end of treatment, and at six months after treatment. The focus was on specific skills related to using the hand and arm for fine and some larger movements. In addition, parents provided ratings of their child's functional performance in a wide range of typical home activities.

The analysis found:

At the end of the treatment, both dose groups showed improvements in neuromotor skills, with a median gain of 3 new skills each (mean gain of 2.94 moderate dose and 3.30 high dose compared to usual care). This increase was significantly higher than the usual care group, which only gained a median of 1 skill. However, it is important to note that these gains were smaller than expected.

Children in the high-dose group had significantly larger skill gains at six months post-treatment than those in the moderate-dose group or the usual care group. These differences became even more apparent for children whose treatment most closely followed the therapy protocol.

The parents' ratings for children in both the high and moderate-dose I-ACQUIRE groups indicated that their children gained meaningful improvement in their everyday functional use of their weaker arm and hand. These new skills included exploring and manipulating toys, communication gestures, and many self-help skills that the child could not perform before therapy.

"Unexpectedly, children in the usual care group also showed clinically important improvement in their arm and hand skills at six months," Ramey said. These included changes such as reaching out, grasping and releasing an object, using the more impaired arm in activities that promote balance, crawling and protective extension. However, the parent ratings for their children's everyday use of the more-impaired limb did not indicate that parents saw real-world improvements at either the end of treatment or six months later for those receiving the usual care.

"We had expected a larger number of skills to be gained from the I-ACQUIRE therapy," Ramey said. "We think this finding may reflect two likely reasons: first, as a group, children with Perinatal Arterial Ischemic Stroke may show greater differences in their responses to this treatment – some benefit much more than others – compared to findings from prior studies on other clinical populations. Identifying which children benefit the most, or the least, will be very important going forward."

"We think the potential for an infant to recover from an early stroke far exceeds what was once considered a fairly grim prognosis," Ramey said. "We repeatedly heard from parents that the many changes they saw in their children exceeded what they had been told was likely for their child. In turn, when they saw these improvements, they increased their own expectations for the future and their child's likely success in participating in a wider range of age-typical activities at home and in the community."

The study showed that researchers can conduct these studies carefully and that families and clinicians can follow the treatment plan effectively. Other study strengths included the ability to closely monitor participants to ensure proper enrollment, therapy implementation, adherence to assessment standards and data quality. The study focused on a group of young children who had not been specifically examined in previous research to improve arm strength and mobility.

The study's limitations include that the 15 U.S. sites were selected based on their interest levels and if they had the resources needed to conduct the trial. These sites may not be representative of all the places where children with PAIS receive care and rehabilitation. Another limitation is that researchers enrolled and treated a small number of children whose parents stated that the child had PAIS, yet the independent specialist review did not confirm that the child had this form of stroke. This led to a reduced study sample size of only 167 children.

Study details, background and design: