NYU Langone ranked as the top academic health system in the U.S.

NYU Langone Health is the top hospital in New York State and No. 3 in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual "Best Hospitals" Honor Roll released today. These rankings include NYU Langone's inpatient locations in Manhattan, as well as NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island. U.S. News & World Report also credits NYU Langone as the No. 1 hospital in the country for neurology and neurosurgery, among 13 other nationally ranked specialties, 6 of which also made the top 5 list.

Earlier this year, NYU Grossman School of Medicine ranked No. 2 in the nation for research on the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report "Best Graduate Schools" list. The combination of the U.S. News & World Report rankings position NYU Langone as the top academic health system in the country devoted to patient care, education, and research.

This recognition is reflective of one standard of care (one hospital provider number) that is consistently supported by our faculty and staff across each of our hospitals."

Robert I. Grossman, MD, chief executive officer of NYU Langone and dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine

While the U.S. News & World Report survey is widely recognized, Dr. Grossman maintains that no single ranking accurately reflects the quality of care provided by any one institution. "It is only when one looks at the constellation of the most respected rating systems collectively that you can really assess how each institution performs."

About NYU Langone's nationally ranked specialties

NYU Langone has a total of 14 nationally ranked specialties in the U.S. News & World Report survey, with 6 of them in the top 5, including neurology and neurosurgery at No. 1. Other highly ranked specialties are the following:

  • diabetes and endocrinology: No. 3
  • geriatrics: No. 3
  • pulmonology and lung surgery: No. 4
  • orthopedics: No. 4
  • cardiology and heart surgery: No. 5
  • gastroenterology and GI surgery: No. 5
  • rehabilitation: No. 7
  • rheumatology: No. 7
  • urology: No. 10
  • psychiatry: No. 10
  • obstetrics and gynecology: No. 11
  • cancer: No. 19
  • ear, nose, and throat: No. 26
