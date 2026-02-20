Blood markers can indicate people at risk of developing ulcerative colitis

Researchers at örebro University have identified blood markers that can indicate who is at risk of developing ulcerative colitis - a chronic inflammatory bowel disease - later in life. These markers can be present for many years before the first symptoms appear.

In the study, the researchers analysed blood samples from large population studies to identify a specific antibody called anti-integrin αvβ6.

The results show that people who are later diagnosed with ulcerative colitis more often have these antibodies in their blood long before the disease develops - in some cases many years before diagnosis.

Potential for earlier intervention

The researchers believe that the discovery provides a clearer picture of how the disease can develop at an early stage. In the long term, this knowledge may lead to better ways of identifying risk and open up opportunities for earlier intervention.

Earlier detection may enable treatment to be started earlier. Theoretically, this could prevent or at least delay the onset of symptoms and the diagnosis of ulcerative colitis. It could also reduce the risk of long-term complications. Of course, it is too early to draw firm conclusions. Still, the findings allow us to develop these ideas further." Jonas Halfvarson, professor of medicine, örebro University

The results are being presented this week at the Congress of ECCO (European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation) in Stockholm, which focuses on research into inflammatory bowel disease. The study was conducted in collaboration with örebro University, Uppsala University, Lund University and Umeå University, among others

Award for best researcher-initiated study

"ECCO is the largest congress in the field of IBD or inflammatory bowel disease, often attracting 8,000 or more attendees. Presenting our data at this congress offers great opportunities to forge new collaborations and gain valuable input on our research. Together, we can change and improve the future for our patients with IBD," says Jonas Halfvarson.



On Saturday's programme, the award for the best researcher-initiated study will be presented to Jonas Halfvarson and the research team behind the NORDTREAT: a randomised, multicentre, biomarker-strategy, open-label, controlled trial of top-down versus clinical management in newly diagnosed IBD.