New AI-based analysis method can accurately classify and monitor brain tumors

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Medical University of ViennaFeb 20 2026

An international research team, with significant involvement from the Medical University of Vienna, has developed a new AI-based analysis method that can accurately classify brain tumors using genetic material from cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and monitor the progression of the disease. In future, the method could enable earlier diagnosis before surgery, reduce invasive procedures and improve the monitoring of treatment success. The results have recently been published in the leading journal Nature Cancer.

In the recently published study, the researchers present the AI tool "M-PACT" (Methylation-based Predictive Algorithm for CNS Tumors). The algorithm analyzes cell-free DNA from cerebrospinal fluid samples. These are tiny fragments of genetic material that are released into the cerebrospinal fluid by cancer cells. This tumor DNA, which occurs freely in the cerebrospinal fluid, carries characteristic molecular patterns that can be used to reliably classify different types of brain tumors - even in extremely small quantities. The work was carried out in close collaboration between the Medical University of Vienna, St. Jude Children's Hospital (USA) and the Hopp Children's Cancer Centre (KiTZ) in Heidelberg.

Precise tumor classification without tumor tissue

Until now, the diagnosis of brain tumors has relied heavily on tissue samples from neurosurgical procedures. However, these are not always possible or are associated with significant risks. The newly developed approach instead uses cerebrospinal fluid as a source of cell-free tumor DNA. With the help of M-PACT, brain tumors could be classified with high accuracy, even when only very small amounts of tumor-associated DNA were available. In addition, the method makes it possible to track genetic changes and epigenetic signatures during the course of the disease. This opens up the prospect of non-invasive monitoring of treatment response, relapses or secondary tumors for the first time.

Potential for earlier diagnosis and better monitoring of disease progression

Our approach shows that precise molecular diagnostics is possible for the majority of pediatric brain tumors even without tumor tissue."

Johannes Gojo, pediatric oncologist, Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, Medical University of Vienna and one of the lead authors of the study

This could make a decisive difference, especially for children with tumors that are difficult to access or in the early stages of the disease. Gojo: "In the long term, this technology opens up the possibility of diagnosing brain tumors from a cerebrospinal fluid sample before surgery and monitoring the course of the disease closely and less invasive."

International cooperation and clinical perspective

The study is based on the analysis of cerebrospinal fluid samples from several international centres and shows a high degree of agreement between the AI-based classification and established tissue-based reference methods. The authors emphasise that further prospective clinical studies are necessary to translate the approach into routine clinical practice. 

Source:

Medical University of Vienna

Journal reference:

Smith, K. S., et al. (2026). M-PACT leverages cell-free DNA methylomes to achieve robust classification of pediatric brain tumors. Nature Cancer. DOI: 10.1038/s43018-026-01115-4. https://www.nature.com/articles/s43018-026-01115-4

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Exercise-induced activation of neurons mediates improvements in endurance
Second pregnancy leaves distinct and lasting changes in the maternal brain
How psychedelics alter perception: A glimpse into the brain's inner world
Early cognitive stimulation preserves memory in Alzheimer’s
Brainstem nerve cells found to stabilize blood pressure fluctuations
Researchers identify a previously unknown cellular barrier in the brain
Scientists uncover nanoplastics in brain tissue and question their role in neurological disease
Sleep loss triggers brain fluid pulses that impair attention, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Probiotic form matters for memory, mood, and more