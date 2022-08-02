Mobile app-based program substantially improves cardiac rehabilitation participation

JMIR Publications recently published "The Impact of a Mobile App on Participation in Cardiac Rehabilitation and Understanding Barriers to Success: Comparative Cohort Study" in JMIR Cardio which evaluated the impact on cardiac rehabilitation (CR) participation rates associated with the addition of the option of mobile app–based CR for patients declining conventional CR.

A total of 204 consecutive patients were offered CR following angioplasty; of these, 99 were in cohort 1 and 105 were in cohort 2.

Patients in each cohort were followed throughout a 6-week CR program and participation rates were compared for both groups.

Patients in cohort 2 declining both forms of CR were interviewed to assess reasons for nonparticipation.

CR participation improved from 21% to 63% with the addition of the app.

Dr. James Cameron said, "Although current guidelines recommend referral for cardiac rehabilitation (CR) following acute cardiac events, participation rates remain poor."

A Cochrane review of CR has confirmed lower rates of cardiovascular mortality and readmission among those who participate in exercise-based CR programs.

Many currently available CR programs have not adapted to address these barriers.

To determine if app-based CR might help to overcome some of these barriers, the JMIR Cardio authors conducted an observational study on patients referred for CR in our facility.

They hypothesized that offering the additional option of app-based CR for those patients declining conventional CR would increase participation rates compared to offering conventional CR alone.

Information on reasons for nonparticipation in CR were collected to increase understanding of barriers and help identify ways to improve CR uptake.

The Cameron Research Team concluded in their JMIR Publications Research Output that a clinically validated app-based CR program can improve CR participation and should be considered as a standard component of a CR service, particularly for those patients who find conventional CR impractical, inconvenient, or unappealing. Further trials are needed to assess the value of app-based risk factor modification on long-term clinical outcomes across the spectrum of coronary artery disease, from early diagnosis to long-term secondary prevention.

