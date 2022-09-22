Anti-fibrotics found to be safe, effective for interstitial lung disease in patients with rheumatoid arthritis

For the first time, researchers have shown that a class of anti-fibrotic drugs slows the progression of interstitial lung disease (ILD) in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Research conducted, in part, at National Jewish Health showed that pirfenidone was safe and effective in these patients. The study published earlier this month in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine is the first prospective treatment trial of patients with RA-ILD.

ILD is a relatively common complication in people with RA and can progress and lead to premature death in up to 10% of these patients. This research is a big step forward for patients suffering from RA-ILD."

Joshua Solomon, MD, Director of the Interstitial Lung Disease Program at National Jewish Health and Study's First Author

Related Stories

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is one of the most common autoimmune diseases in the world. The treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis and Interstitial Lung Disease 1 (TRIAL1) was a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 trial done in 34 academic centers specializing in ILD across four countries. Patients with RA-ILD were treated for 52 weeks with either pirfenidone, an anti-scarring medication, or a placebo. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented trial participant enrollment goals from being reached, but the results showed that pirfenidone was safe, well tolerated and slowed down the rate of progression of lung fibrosis over a year. This was the first and only prospective multi-centered international interventional treatment trial focused on RA-ILD. While the trial was foreshortened because of recruitment challenges during the pandemic, the intervention appeared safe and in context, slowed the rate of forced vital capacity (FVC) decline; as FVC decline is associated with early mortality, slowing the decline may be associated with longer life.

"With this study, we are demonstrating that anti-fibrotics as a class of medications have a reproducible effect in reducing the rate of disease progression when measured by force vital capacity," said Dr. Ivan Rosas, corresponding author of the paper, and professor of medicine and section chief of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. "This could have an impact on the overall survival of these patients."

Source:

National Jewish Health

Journal reference:

10.1016/S2213-2600(22)00260-0

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Gut microbiome associated with multiple sclerosis risk and disease development
New AI tool can speed up the diagnosis of psoriatic arthritis by up to 4 years
Study: Many older adults are not prescribed disease-modifying drugs for rheumatoid arthritis
Researchers identify protein that plays a critical role in rheumatoid arthritis damage
Molecular profiling of diseased joints could transform treatment for rheumatoid arthritis patients
Eating fish and seafood reduces risk of rheumatoid arthritis
Study identifies an epigenetic regulator that suppresses pathogenic events in rheumatoid arthritis
Certain antirheumatic drugs may lower incidence of Alzheimer's and related dementias in people with cardiovascular disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Supplementary folic acid associated with higher risk of COVID-19 diagnosis and mortality