Burt's Bees research shows the benefits of nature-based regimens to protect and restore skin health

Burt's Bees, the #1 dermatologist recommended natural skin care brand and a pioneer in this area, announced its latest research findings on the benefits of nature-based regimens to protect and restore skin health across various skin conditions, types, and tones. The studies will be presented at the hybrid in-person and virtual Integrative Dermatology Symposium (IDS) from Sept. 30 – Oct. 2, 2022.

The latest research findings from Burt's Bees highlight:

Tolerability and effectiveness of bakuchiol containing mineral, broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect, firm and smooth photodamaged skin.

Efficacy of nature-based liquid exfoliants in targeting hyperpigmentation like dark spots.

Effectiveness of a nature-based broad-spectrum sunscreen in protecting from blue light damage and safety in sensitive skin populations.

We are excited to be back in person at this year's Integrative Dermatology Symposium to share our latest clinical data showcasing the proven power of nature. There is a lot at work behind our skin care, just like in nature, and we will go Beyond the Skin, Beneath the Surface to demonstrate our continued dedication to purposeful ingredients and rigorous testing that ensures our regimens are safe and effective for all skin tones and types." Hemali Gunt, Ph.D., Head of Clinical and scientific Affairs, Burt's Bees

Burt's Bees posters at IDS 2022 include:

Daily Photoprotection with Topical Bakuchiol Containing Sunscreen Improves Signs of Aging; Shakhbazoca A., Pan A., Gunt H., and Sivamani R.; Oct. 1, 2022 poster presentation from 2:00-2:30 p.m. MT. About the Research : An open-label study was conducted to evaluate the effectiveness of a broad-spectrum Sun Protection Factor (SPF) 30 sunscreen containing bakuchiol in protecting the skin from ultraviolet radiation damage. A 12-week study in subjects ranging from 35-60 years of age were evaluated with high-resolution facial photographs to determine the efficacy of bakuchiol in improving the appearance of photodamaged skin. Daily use of a sunscreen containing bakuchiol, a naturally derived retinol alternative, showed no visible signs of irritation typically seen with retinol products, as well as reducing the appearance of wrinkle severity and facial spots.

Visible Reduction in Appearance of Moderate Hyperpigmentation with Nature-based Exfoliating Liquid; Gunt H. and Levy S.; Oct. 1, 2022 poster presentation from 2:00-2:30 p.m. MT. About the Research: The efficacy of a nature-based liquid exfoliant in improving the appearance of hyperpigmentation was evaluated in 93 female subjects with moderate hyperpigmentation over 12 weeks. Effectiveness and tolerability were assessed by evaluating skin pigmentation, radiance, pore size, and skin tone. Results indicate that the nature-based liquid exfoliant is clinically safe and effective in improving the appearance of hyperpigmentation.

Tolerability in a Sensitive Skin Population and Photo-protective Effects of a Nature-based, Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Product Against Blue Light; Gunt H. and Levy S.; Oct. 1, 2022 poster presentation from 2:00-2:30 p.m. MT. About the Research: A study of participants with clinically diagnosed sensitive skin and facial redness evaluated the safety of a nature-based, broad-spectrum SPF30 sunscreen and separately, its effectiveness in protecting the skin against repeated exposure to LED-based blue light was tested. A nature-based, broad-spectrum sunscreen is well-tolerated by individuals with sensitive skin and showed an improvement in skin radiance texture, and overall condition without causing signs of irritation. Results showed a nature-based, broad-spectrum sunscreen protects against darkening and tanning caused by blue light irradiation.



"Sensitive skin sufferers with visible face redness can use a nature-based broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect against repeated irradiation of skin from LED-based blue light," said Stanley Levy, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and study consultant. "Our assessments showed this mineral sunscreen is safe for sensitive skin without causing the signs and symptoms of irritation and protects against hyperpigmentation from blue light exposure."

Burt's Bees provides resources for health care professionals through BurtsBeesDermatology.com, including recent clinical data in nature-based skin care. Visit the site to explore the latest from Burt's Bees and sign up for exclusive access to clinical publications and research.