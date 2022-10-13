The potential influence of pre-existing parasitic infections on COVID-19 morbidity

A study recently published in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases has explored the association between the prevalence of pre-existing parasitic diseases and outcomes of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) at the national level. The study reveals that countries with a high malaria prevalence have a lower incidence of COVID-19.

Study: The notable global heterogeneity in the distribution of COVID-19 cases and the association with pre-existing parasitic diseases. Image Credit: nechaevkon/Shutterstock
Study: The notable global heterogeneity in the distribution of COVID-19 cases and the association with pre-existing parasitic diseases. Image Credit: nechaevkon/Shutterstock

Background

The COVID-19 pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has caused unprecedented damage to the global economy and healthcare system. In the early phase of the pandemic, it was anticipated that low-to-middle-income countries would have the highest impact because of poor health policies and a lack of resources and infrastructure.

In contrast to the predictions, a lower incidence and severity of COVID-19 has been observed in socioeconomically deprived countries like sub-Saharan Africa compared to that in economically rich and developed countries like the USA and Europe. 

Several hypotheses have been put forward to explain this noticeable difference in COVID-19 outcomes between countries. Several causative factors have been identified, including socio-demographic and geographical factors, the prevalence of comorbidities, climatic conditions, as well as the possibility of underreporting.

In the current study, scientists have investigated whether the prevalence of neglected tropical diseases can impact the outcomes of COVID-19. Neglected tropical diseases primarily include parasite infections that are highly prevalent in socioeconomically deprived countries.

Study design

The scientists conducted an ecological study using publicly available country-level data to identify the association between parasitic disease prevalence and COVID-19 incidence rates. They considered various demographic, socioeconomic, and geographic confounding factors and adjusted their effects on the possible association.   

Of various human-infecting parasites, only Schistosoma spp., soil-transmitted helminthiases, and Plasmodium spp. were considered in the study.

Related Stories

Given the severity of COVID-19 in people with pre-existing health conditions, the prevalence and mortality rates of non-communicable diseases were considered predictive factors.

Given the severity of COVID-19 in older people, the proportion of the population aged 65 years and above was considered a demographic factor.   

Regarding socioeconomic factors, country-level healthcare infrastructure, income, and overall standard of living were considered. Moreover, the country-level population density, population density in urban regions, and average surface temperature were considered geographic factors. 

Important observations

The epidemiological data obtained from 202 countries were analyzed in the study. Among these countries, the highest incidence of COVID-19 was observed in the USA, followed by Europe, Southeast Asia, East Mediterranean, Western Pacific, and Africa.   

A heterogeneous distribution of parasitic diseases was also observed across the analyzed countries. Malaria had an endemic status mostly in countries of Africa and the Western Pacific. Interestingly, these countries were the least affected by the pandemic.

The assessment of the relationship between one independent and one dependent variable revealed that countries with a high prevalence of parasitic diseases have a lower incidence of COVID-19.

Considering confounding factors, countries with high tuberculosis prevalence, high surface temperature, or later onset of COVID-19 experienced a lower incidence of COVID-19. Moreover, a positive association was observed between COVID-19 incidence and the proportion of aged people in a population, country-level income, healthcare infrastructure, proportion of people living in urban regions, non-communicable disease-related mortality rates, educational level, and COVID-19 vaccine coverage.

Considering parasitic diseases, a significantly lower incidence of COVID-19 was observed in countries with a high malaria prevalence. This association remained significant even after adjusting for confounding variables, country-level income, the proportion of aged people, and differences in COVID-19 duration in the multivariable analysis that included data from 165 countries.

Study significance

The study establishes that the national malaria prevalence is an important predictor of COVID-19 incidence rate. The study also finds a negative but non-significant association between the prevalence of schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted helminthiases and COVID-19 incidence. As mentioned by the scientists, further studies are required to establish the impact of these other neglected tropical diseases.

Overall, the study highlights the need for more research at the sub-national and individual levels to explore COVID-19 outcomes, particularly in malaria-endemic countries.  

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. (2022, October 13). The potential influence of pre-existing parasitic infections on COVID-19 morbidity. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 13, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221013/The-potential-influence-of-pre-existing-parasitic-infections-on-COVID-19-morbidity.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "The potential influence of pre-existing parasitic infections on COVID-19 morbidity". News-Medical. 13 October 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221013/The-potential-influence-of-pre-existing-parasitic-infections-on-COVID-19-morbidity.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. "The potential influence of pre-existing parasitic infections on COVID-19 morbidity". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221013/The-potential-influence-of-pre-existing-parasitic-infections-on-COVID-19-morbidity.aspx. (accessed October 13, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha. 2022. The potential influence of pre-existing parasitic infections on COVID-19 morbidity. News-Medical, viewed 13 October 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221013/The-potential-influence-of-pre-existing-parasitic-infections-on-COVID-19-morbidity.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Intranasal vaccine represents an effective broad-spectrum COVID-19 vaccine strategy
Nursing home study shows 4th COVID mRNA dose provides extra protection against severe Omicron outcomes
Study using human and animal-derived cell lines suggests human origin of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant
Antibody escape mutations of SARS-CoV-2 BA.2.75
What are the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and SARS-CoV-2 infection on mental health?
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The immune responses and safety of fractional third-doses of heterologous COVID-19 vaccines after CoronaVac primary series
Effect of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination on COVID-19 severity during Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 predominance periods

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Environmental surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 could predict COVID-19 cases