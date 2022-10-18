CDC expands the use of updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 through 11 years

Today, CDC's Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., signed a decision memo expanding the use of updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 through 11 years. This follows the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) authorization of updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech for children ages 5 through 11 years, and from Moderna for children and adolescents ages 6 through 17 years.

Updated COVID-19 vaccines add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition, helping to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and targeting recent Omicron variants that are more transmissible and immune-evading.

FDA's authorization of updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines for this younger age group, and CDC's recommendation for use, are critical next steps forward in our country's vaccination program-;a program that has helped provide increased protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death.

Source:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

