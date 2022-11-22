Fujifilm Invests $188 Million in New Cell Culture Media Manufacturing Facility

FUJIFILM Corporation (President and CEO, Representative Director: Teiichi Goto) today announced a $188 million investment to establish a cell culture media manufacturing facility in Research Triangle Park (RTP), North Carolina, USA. The new site will be operated by FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, and a world leader in the development and manufacture of advanced cell culture solutions for life science research, bioproduction, cell therapy manufacturing, and medical applications. The new facility is planned to ensure that FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific can meet increasing market demands for high quality cell culture media solutions.

The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will be over 250,000 sq. feet and located across 64 acres in RTP. The site will support cGMP manufacturing of animal component-free, dry powder, and liquid media, adding additional production capacity for FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific of 800,000 Kg/year for dry powder, 3,300,000 L/year for liquid, and 40,000 L/day of Water for Injection (WFI).

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific has experienced rapid growth over the past decade and the forecasted demand for cell culture media to support bioproduction and advanced therapies is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10-12% through 2031*. To meet the requirements of its customers, the company made the strategic decision to expand its capacity by constructing manufacturing facilities in biotech centers around the world. This strategy ensures a secure supply chain, and rapid, reliable delivery of products through the development of extensive regional supply networks, critical to supporting cell and gene therapies.

Sharing the harmonized Quality System and raw material program of FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, this regional supply network enables the company to rapidly adjust to natural disasters or unforeseen issues and continue operations and delivery of products to customers worldwide. As an area popular with life science companies, RTP in North Carolina was selected as an ideal location, providing enhanced supply chain security, and for customers in the region, more efficient shipping and faster delivery. Fujifilm’s group also operates cell culture media manufacturing facilities in California, USA, the Netherlands, and the Saitama and Aichi prefectures in Japan.

Fujifilm’s intensive investment in the life sciences field represents our commitment to be the dedicated partner for customers in the biopharmaceutical industry,” said Teiichi Goto, president and chief executive officer, representative director, FUJIFILM Corporation. “With the enhanced capabilities of our global manufacturing sites for cell culture media, we will continuously contribute to customers’ robust manufacturing process and creation of innovative therapies to make the world a healthier place.”

Our customers require rapid, reliable delivery of cell culture media to support their commercial production,” said Yutaka Yamaguchi, chairman, and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific. “The cell culture media that will be manufactured at this new site in North Carolina will help ensure a steady supply of raw materials for biologics, cell and gene therapies, and other key medicines that are essential to human health. The additional production capacity will ensure we meet the projected demand for cell culture media from our customers worldwide.”

We’re proud that FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific is the latest company to call the Research Triangle Park home, bringing with it many new job opportunities,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Sig Hutchinson. “Like many other global businesses, Fujifilm recognizes the value our region offers life sciences companies by providing top talent, easy access to transportation, and a quality of life that is second to none.”

It is encouraging when companies with a successful experience in Research Triangle Park recognize the advantages and continue to invest and innovate in the Triangle Region. We are pleased to have collaborated with FUJIFILM Corporation, its consultants, and our regional partners at Wake County Economic Development, Economic Development Partnership of NC, and the NC Department of Commerce on this project,” said Scott Levitan, president and CEO of the Research Triangle Foundation.

Land development and construction are scheduled to start in spring 2023 with operation of the facility beginning in 2025.

*Bioplan, “Culture Media Market and Trends”, 2020