FUJIFILM Healthcare Demonstrates New Ultrasound Platform at ISUOG 2022

FUJIFILM Healthcare will be exhibiting at the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (ISUOG) World Congress 2022 on Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. The hybrid event will be hosted both online and in person at the Novotel London West Hotel from the 16th to the 18th of September.ISUOG's World Congress is the leading event in ultrasound for obstetrics and gynaecology, with delegates attending from over 130 countries. The rich scientific program is designed and delivered by international experts, and promises to present the latest research and clinical best practice in the field.

Fujifilm is excited to be showcasing its new ARIETTA™ DeepInsight™ Ultrasound Series at the event. The platforms include Pure Imaging, seamless workflow, real-time virtual sonography, elastography and Foetal 3D, providing unprecedented image quality, user ergonomics and diagnostic confidence. Fujifilm will also be hosting several fascinating workshops and webinars featuring world-renowned specialists. These will cover a variety of key topics, such as ‘Ultrasound imaging of normal foetal heart: the use of Doppler’, and ‘Ultrasound assessment of gynaecological diseases in childhood and adolescence’. Meet the team at booth N1 in the exhibition hall and in the Graves (D7) meeting room, second floor. Book your place at the congress here.

About FUJIFLIM

FUJIFILM operates over 50 group companies and branches in Europe and is engaged in R&D, manufacturing, sales and service, with FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, located in Düsseldorf, Germany. The company operates as the strategic headquarters for the region. Throughout Europe, FUJIFILM entities serve a range of industries including medical technology, biopharmaceuticals, electronic materials, industrial products, chemicals, graphic systems, optical devices, data storage and all aspects of photography.

Over the last 20 years, the company has intensively focused on healthcare – from diagnosis to prevention and treatment. On March 31 2021, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe, then known as Hitachi Medical Systems Europe, became part of the FUJIFILM group. FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe is a first-choice supplier of open and powerful high-field MRI systems, multi-slice CT systems as well as medical ultrasound devices in all kinds of clinical applications.

Together with FUJIFILM Medical Systems Europe, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe is working side by side, acting as a one stop medical imaging partner that creates new value and contributes to the development of medical care. For more information about FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe, visit: https://hce.fujifilm.com ™ ARIETTA and DeepInsight are trade marks of FUJIFILM Healthcare Corporation.