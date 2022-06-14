FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe to partner with the BOpA Innovation Chair to support advances in the operating room

FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe is pleased to announce a new partnership with the ‘Augmented Operating Room’ (BOpA) Innovation Chair to accelerate the development of digital technologies for surgery.

The BOpA Innovation Chair – a partnership between Greater Paris University Hospitals | AP-HP, Institut Mines-Télécom (IMT) and Université Paris-Saclay – aims to identify common problems in the operating room, and develop digital technologies to support medical professionals in surgery. The organisation’s purpose is to transform the way surgical procedures are learnt and analysed by modernising resources in theatre.

FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe has agreed a four-year sponsorship to help the BOpA Innovation Chair fund this innovative research. This sponsorship comes in addition to the support provided by the AP‑-HP Foundation, Fondation Mines-Télécom and Université Paris-Saclay. As a leading provider of ultrasound systems and software for surgeons, Fujifilm will also participate in the project through the loan of materials and equipment to support the development of these novel technologies to assist in surgery.

Professor Eric Vibert from Université Paris-Saclay, co-founder of the BOpA Innovation Chair and surgeon at the Hepato-Biliary Center of the Paul-Brousse hospital within Greater Paris University Hospitals, said: “The BOpA Innovation Chair is exploring the future of the operating room, so it's no coincidence that Fujifilm is one of BOpA's new sponsors. Between the digital twin and ultra-high frequency ultrasound, we're going to discover what the future will be together”.

Laurent Rapon, Head of Ultrasound Europe at FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe, commented: “Creating new digital technologies to aid surgeons working in the operating room will benefit healthcare systems and patients alike – improving the overall quality of care – and we are delighted to be supporting the BOpA Innovation Chair in this endeavour.”

Françoise Prêteux, Vice-President and General Manager of IMT, added: “The BOpA Chair innovates by cross-fertilizing two major research axes: human-centred approaches and technological advances. As a co-founder, we are pleased to welcome a world-class technology partner to participate in the development of ‘Medicine 4.0’, and improve relationships with patients thanks to digital transformation.”

For more information, visit: www.chaire-bopa.fr