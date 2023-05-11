Discover FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe’s cardiovascular imaging solutions at EACVI 2023

FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe will be demonstrating its dedicated cardiovascular solutions at EACVI 2023.

Hosted by the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging, this flagship congress for anyone working with cardiovascular imaging will take place at the Fira Gran Via Convention Centre in Barcelona, Spain, from the 10th to the 12th of May.

Fujifilm experts will be on-hand on booth A400 throughout the event to demonstrate technologies that can support the complete cardiac assessment of patients. Healthcare providers are facing unprecedented challenges, including aging populations and an increase in cardiovascular diseases. Innovative solutions are therefore needed to streamline workflows and ease the pressure on imaging services.

Visitors to the Fujifilm booth will be able to view its latest technologies to address these challenges, including the LISENDO™ 880 ultrasound system, the ARIETTA™ 650 and 750 DeepInsight™ ultrasound platforms, and the 4D TTE and TEE Matrix transducers.

Related Stories

The knowledgeable Fujifilm team will be happy to discuss how these tools can assist in the early detection of heart disease pathologies, including:

  • Hemodynamic Analytics to help detect early signs of heart failure;
  • Artificial Intelligence to empower cardiac examinations with quick and precise data;
  • High power 3D/4D imaging for better visualization of cardiac anatomy, allowing detection of even the smallest anomalies;
  • Complete ultrasound imaging solutions to help improve the efficiency and accuracy of diagnoses.

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    FUJIFILM Corporation. (2023, May 11). Discover FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe’s cardiovascular imaging solutions at EACVI 2023. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 11, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230511/Discover-FUJIFILM-Healthcare-Europee28099s-cardiovascular-imaging-solutions-at-EACVI-2023.aspx.

  • MLA

    FUJIFILM Corporation. "Discover FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe’s cardiovascular imaging solutions at EACVI 2023". News-Medical. 11 May 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230511/Discover-FUJIFILM-Healthcare-Europee28099s-cardiovascular-imaging-solutions-at-EACVI-2023.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    FUJIFILM Corporation. "Discover FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe’s cardiovascular imaging solutions at EACVI 2023". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230511/Discover-FUJIFILM-Healthcare-Europee28099s-cardiovascular-imaging-solutions-at-EACVI-2023.aspx. (accessed May 11, 2023).

  • Harvard

    FUJIFILM Corporation. 2023. Discover FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe’s cardiovascular imaging solutions at EACVI 2023. News-Medical, viewed 11 May 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230511/Discover-FUJIFILM-Healthcare-Europee28099s-cardiovascular-imaging-solutions-at-EACVI-2023.aspx.

Suggested Reading

FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe presents ECHELON™ Smart Plus™
FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe partners with The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
FUJIFILM Healthcare Corporation to release ARIETTA™ 750 DeepInsight™ ultrasound system
FUJIFILM Healthcare Demonstrates New Ultrasound Platform at ISUOG 2022
Fujifilm Europe supports World Cancer Day
Fujifilm integrates AI software to help identify bone trauma at POC (Point-of-Care)
FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe to partner with the BOpA Innovation Chair to support advances in the operating room
FUJIFILM Europe urology solutions demonstrated at ERUS 2022

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Fujifilm Invests $188 Million in New Cell Culture Media Manufacturing Facility