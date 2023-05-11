Discover FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe’s cardiovascular imaging solutions at EACVI 2023

FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe will be demonstrating its dedicated cardiovascular solutions at EACVI 2023.

Hosted by the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging, this flagship congress for anyone working with cardiovascular imaging will take place at the Fira Gran Via Convention Centre in Barcelona, Spain, from the 10th to the 12th of May.

Fujifilm experts will be on-hand on booth A400 throughout the event to demonstrate technologies that can support the complete cardiac assessment of patients. Healthcare providers are facing unprecedented challenges, including aging populations and an increase in cardiovascular diseases. Innovative solutions are therefore needed to streamline workflows and ease the pressure on imaging services.

Visitors to the Fujifilm booth will be able to view its latest technologies to address these challenges, including the LISENDO™ 880 ultrasound system, the ARIETTA™ 650 and 750 DeepInsight™ ultrasound platforms, and the 4D TTE and TEE Matrix transducers.

The knowledgeable Fujifilm team will be happy to discuss how these tools can assist in the early detection of heart disease pathologies, including: