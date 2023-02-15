Meet Fujifilm Europe at ECR 2023

Join Fujifilm Europe in Vienna, Austria, for new product launches, an MRI symposium, and a chance to meet our experts and learn how we can take on the healthcare challenge together.

Fujifilm Europe is proud to support the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2023, as it returns to Vienna from the 1st to the 5th of March. We are excited to be unveiling a number of new products at the event, as well as hosting a specialist symposium on MRI, and offering the opportunity to ‘meet the experts’ at our booth. Join us on Booth 502 | EXPO 5 to see how hospitals of the future could look. Created by internationally renowned architect Filippo Taidelli, its unique design uses natural phenomena – such as reflections and lights– to provide a glimpse of the possible future of healthcare settings. You’ll also be able to view the latest additions to our imaging and healthcare IT portfolio, including:

ARIETTA™ 750 DeepInsight™ ultrasound system – provides detailed views of tissue structures in countless clinical applications using artificial intelligence-based technology and state-of-the-art imaging.

ultrasound system – provides detailed views of tissue structures in countless clinical applications using artificial intelligence-based technology and state-of-the-art imaging. ECHELON™ Synergy MRI scanner – offers workflow and quality benefits through advanced technologies. Experience fast, effortless operation, streamlined workflow and enhanced patient experiences by combining powerful architecture and deep learning reconstruction with single-touch shortcuts and multiple on-gantry controls.*

MRI scanner – offers workflow and quality benefits through advanced technologies. Experience fast, effortless operation, streamlined workflow and enhanced patient experiences by combining powerful architecture and deep learning reconstruction with single-touch shortcuts and multiple on-gantry controls.* SCENARIA™ View Focus Edition CT scanner – helps clinicians to capture clear images of the heart, even on the most challenging heart rhythms, using advanced cardiac motion correction.* SynergyDrive accelerates workflows, and the new operator console uses the same interface as Synapse 3D, allowing for quick and easy operation.

CT scanner – helps clinicians to capture clear images of the heart, even on the most challenging heart rhythms, using advanced cardiac motion correction.* SynergyDrive accelerates workflows, and the new operator console uses the same interface as Synapse 3D, allowing for quick and easy operation. FDR Cross C-arm and smart fluoroscopy cart – a unique, hybrid mobile C-arm solution that provides clinicians with fluoroscopic and radiographic image capture in one single platform, while also allowing flexible positioning for imaging, similar to portable x-ray devices.

C-arm and smart fluoroscopy cart – a unique, hybrid mobile C-arm solution that provides clinicians with fluoroscopic and radiographic image capture in one single platform, while also allowing flexible positioning for imaging, similar to portable x-ray devices. FDR D-EVO III G80i digital x-ray detector – helps to improve efficiency and effectiveness in scoliosis, spine and orthopaedic procedures through its lightweight, wireless long-length DR detector, together with low dose technologies, antibacterial coating and single exposure capture.

digital x-ray detector – helps to improve efficiency and effectiveness in scoliosis, spine and orthopaedic procedures through its lightweight, wireless long-length DR detector, together with low dose technologies, antibacterial coating and single exposure capture. Comfort Comp feature for mammography – controls compression while monitoring force and thickness, providing a more comfortable breast imaging experience for patients.

We will also be running dedicated sessions offering hands-on demonstrations and discussions about the uses of advanced ultrasound technologies and dedicated Women’s Health sessions at our booth throughout the congress, as well as hosting an exciting symposium where leading experts will explore the latest opportunities provided by cutting-edge MRI technologies. Visit our ECR information page to learn more and see how we can take on the challenge together.

About Fujifilm in Europe

Fujifilm operates over 50 group companies and branches in Europe and employs more than 6000 people engaged in R&D, manufacturing, sales and service, with FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, located in Ratingen, Germany, operating as the strategic headquarters for the region. Throughout Europe, Fujifilm entities serve a range of industries including medical technology, biopharmaceuticals, electronic materials, industrial products, chemicals, graphic systems, optical devices, data storage and all aspects of photography. Over the last 20 years, the company has more intensively focused on healthcare - from diagnosis to prevention and treatment. Today, Fujifilm in Europe provides the entire spectrum of patient care, in addition to research, development and manufacturing in advanced therapies, gene therapies and vaccines, as well as providing cell culture media and regenerative medicine solutions.For more information, please visit: fujifilm.com

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of Euro 19,28 billion, at an exchange rate of 131 yen to the Euro. For more information, please visit: holdings.fujifilm.com

*ECHELON Synergy Smart and SCENARIA View Focus are not yet CE marked and so are currently not commercially available in Europe.™ indicates a trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation or other Fujifilm group company.