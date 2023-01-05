FUJIFILM Europe urology solutions demonstrated at ERUS 2022

ERUS22 took place at the Palau de Congressos de Barcelona from the 26th to the 28th of October. Fujifilm experts demonstrated solutions for improving urological procedures, from enhanced surgical planning to advanced robotic probes for imaging in the operating room. ERUS offered attendees the opportunity to meet colleagues in robotic urology from across the world, while learning from high level scientific lectures with moderated live transmissions.

The programme focused on practical instructions for robotic surgery in both oncological and non-oncological procedures, as well as case studies, lectures and workshops.Fujifilm was delighted to showcase three solutions that can improve surgical planning and performance in the field of urology at the event. SYNAPSE 3D is a state-of-art simulation platform that provides automatic and instant modelling for each patient, allowing surgeons to plan an optimal approach, then integrate the model into operating room procedures. The ARIETTA™ ultrasound system uses cutting-edge imaging modalities to provide improved insights into tumour size, structure, tissue stiffness and blood flow during preoperative imaging.

Finally, the L43K and L51K robotic probes offer 360° manoeuvrability to provide high resolution imaging of difficult to reach areas during robot-assisted laparoscopic or open surgery. This was the first time that these complementary solutions were available to view in one place. For more information on the Fujifilm solutions that were on display at ERUS22, visit https://seelearn-emea.fujifilm.com/erus22/.™ indicates a trademark of FUJIFILM Europe

